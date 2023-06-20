^

Immigration: 3 trafficking victims, including online influencer, flown home from Myanmar

Philstar.com
June 20, 2023 | 1:19pm
Immigration: 3 trafficking victims, including online influencer, flown home from Myanmar
Passengers wait in line at the immigration area as the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 services more international flight departures and arrivals.
Rudy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — Three trafficking victims, including a social media influencer, have been repatriated from Myanmar, the Bureau of Immigration said Tuesday.

The three left the country for Singapore in April as tourists, but they later admitted that they were recruited online to work in a call center in Thailand.

They found out that they were being transferred to Yangon, Myanmar to scam people.

“One of the victims was even an online influencer, with more than 10,000 subscribers,” Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.

The three, who are in their early 20s and 30s, arrived in Manila from Myanmar last June 15.

Tansingco renewed his warning to aspiring overseas workers to not agree to leave for work abroad posing as tourists.

“Leaving as tourists makes you more vulnerable, and we have received reports of victims being physically abused by these traffickers. If you wish to work abroad, do so legally, through the Department of Migrant Workers,” he said.

The bureau added that the three victims were assisted by the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Task Force against Trafficking, the National Bureau of Investigation, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the DMW.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION
