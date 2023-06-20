^

PhilHealth signs 7 PCPNs to improve primary care

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
June 20, 2023 | 12:00am
The agreement, as part of the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act, will benefit around two million Filipinos in the provinces of Bataan, Guimaras, Quezon, South Cotabato, and Baguio City.
MANILA, Philippines — State health insurer Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has signed an agreement with five local government units and two private sector groups to establish the Konsulta Primary Care Provider Network (PCPN) in the Philippines.

The agreement, as part of the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act, will benefit around two million Filipinos in the provinces of Bataan, Guimaras, Quezon, South Cotabato, and Baguio City.

The seven Konsulta PCPNs will implement a strategy on a “sandbox” or testing basis in pre-selected areas, and allow advanced payments or frontloading of funds even before services are rendered.

The Konsulta PCPNs are projected to be paid a total of P1.2 billion, and the fund will be used to improve infrastructure, equipment, and staff compensation.

LiFE group and QualiMed members will also benefit from improvements in primary care financing.

“Primary care and essential public health services, integrated with a broader health care network of hospitals and other facilities, is a key element needed for universal health care to happen. Filipinos should feel the UHC,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

“The aim of PhilHealth is for every Filipino to get registered. Every member should be protected so that their health is also ensured. This groundbreaking approach to primary care financing, through network contracting and close-ended, prepaid capitation, is a game-changer,” PhilHealth acting president and chief executive officer Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. said.

