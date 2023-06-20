On Youth Day, Marcos urges young to serve communities

MANILA, Philippines — As the nation observed Filipino Youth Day yesterday, President Marcos urged young Filipinos to be of service to their community and to cultivate their talents, as they have a role to play in building a better and more prosperous country.

In a video message, Marcos said he shares the view of illustrious Filipinos in history that the youth are the hope and future of the nation. He noted that the next leaders and citizens who would promote the country would come from the present young generation that is armed with idealism and “untiring” strength.

The country also commemorated yesterday the 162nd birth anniversary of National Hero Dr. Jose Rizal, who described the youth as the “fair hope of the Fatherland.”

“That’s why I am challenging our youth to study well, serve your community and continue helping the needy,” the President said in Filipino.

“I am encouraging you to hone your intelligence and talents because in the future, we expect you to participate in efforts to build a better, more prosperous and stronger Philippines,” he added.

Marcos assured the youth that the government would fully support efforts to promote their welfare and help them achieve their dreams for themselves and for the country.

In 1948, then president Elpidio Quirino signed Proclamation No. 75 setting the 19th of June as Filipino Youth Day. The proclamation noted that it has become a general practice throughout the nation to mark Rizal’s birthday with events that encourage the youth to emulate him.