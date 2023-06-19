Speaker: Express gratitude to fathers

MANILA, Philippines — Speaker Martin Romualdez yesterday paid homage to fathers on Father’s Day, calling them “heroes of our home.”

“Building a home, keeping it a safe space for dreams and aspirations to grow, and inspiring our families to be productive members of the community are just as important to nation-building as any other duty, responsibility or calling,” he said.

Romualdez said being a father gave him the motivation to be a better person and legislator.

“To all the fathers out there, this is your day. Let us all express gratitude to all fathers who continue to be our role models that inspire us to reach greater heights,” the Leyte congressman added.