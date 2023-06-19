^

Headlines

Speaker: Express gratitude to fathers

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
June 19, 2023 | 12:00am
Speaker: Express gratitude to fathers
Speaker Martin Romualdez
Martin Romualdez / Facebook Page

MANILA, Philippines — Speaker Martin Romualdez yesterday paid homage to fathers on Father’s Day, calling them “heroes of our home.”

“Building a home, keeping it a safe space for dreams and aspirations to grow, and inspiring our families to be productive members of the community are just as important to nation-building as any other duty, responsibility or calling,” he said.

Romualdez said being a father gave him the motivation to be a better person and legislator.

“To all the fathers out there, this is your day. Let us all express gratitude to all fathers who continue to be our role models that inspire us to reach greater heights,” the Leyte congressman added.

FATHER’S DAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SC: Financial support not solely husband&rsquo;s duty

SC: Financial support not solely husband’s duty

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court has ruled that a husband’s failure or inability to provide financial support to his wife does not...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Human trafficking nod, Sara Duterte tops early presidential survey

News from home: Human trafficking nod, Sara Duterte tops early presidential survey

By Kaycee Valmonte | 7 hours ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
Estrada: Take comments on Senate decorum as constructive criticism

Estrada: Take comments on Senate decorum as constructive criticism

10 hours ago
Drilon did not name anyone, saying on Friday that: "I’m not saying our senators today are irresponsible. What I’m...
Headlines
fbtw
Slow lava flow, persistent sulfur dioxide emission from Mayon &mdash; volcanologists

Slow lava flow, persistent sulfur dioxide emission from Mayon — volcanologists

1 day ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported Saturday that Mayon Volcano continues to exhibit high levels...
Headlines
fbtw
Passenger ferry catches fire off Bohol

Passenger ferry catches fire off Bohol

12 hours ago
MV Esperanza Star caught fire at dawn, according to the PCG. Coast Guard personnel were conducting firefighting and rescue...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maute-linked terrorists regrouping? Probe sought

Maute-linked terrorists regrouping? Probe sought

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa vowed to look into reports that the Maute group – behind the five-month siege of Marawi City in...
Headlines
fbtw
Janitress, 42, finishes kindergarten

Janitress, 42, finishes kindergarten

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
Remilyn Dimla, 42, will be attending her graduation in July to move up from kindergarten to Grade 1.
Headlines
fbtw

60 governors, mayors join President Marcos’ Partido Federal

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
At least 60 governors and town mayors joined President Marcos’ Partido Federal ng Pilipinas party and took their oaths over the weekend.
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos signs 13 local school laws

President Marcos signs 13 local school laws

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Marcos has signed into law 13 measures related to local schools.
Headlines
fbtw
Senators question DOF proposal on military pension

Senators question DOF proposal on military pension

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Senators are scrutinizing the Department of Finance proposal to reform the military and uniformed personnel ’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with