DOH reports 726 new COVID-19 cases

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
June 19, 2023 | 12:00am
Passengers flock at a bus terminal in Paranaque City, Metro Manila on April 5, 2023, as people start going to provinces to celebrate the Holy Week.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) yesterday reported 726 new COVID-19 cases, bringing to 4,159,310 the total number of those infected with the virus in the country.

Of the total number of confirmed COVID cases nationwide, the DOH said 8,861 are active while 4,083,967 have recovered from the disease.

The National Capital Region posted the most number of new cases in the last 14 days with 2,527 followed by Calabarzon with 1,753 and Central Luzon with 1,607.

The number of those who succumbed to the infection stood at 66,482.

Last Saturday, OCTA Research reported that the nationwide COVID-19 positivity rate decreased slightly to 10.3 percent from the 10.7 percent on June 16.

The hospital bed occupancy rate stands at 18.2 percent while the cumulative positivity rate remains at 13.5 percent. — Pia Lee-Brago

