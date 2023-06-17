Slow lava flow, persistent sulfur dioxide emission from Mayon â€” volcanologists

Slow lava flow, persistent sulfur dioxide emission from Mayon — volcanologists

Mount Mayon spews lava during an eruption near Legazpi city in Albay province, south of Manila on June 11, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported Saturday that Mayon Volcano continues to exhibit high levels of unrest, as the volcano persistently emits lava and sulfur dioxide.

Alert Level 3 remains in effect, indicating the possibility of a hazardous eruption within weeks or even days.

According to the latest bulletin released by Phivolcs on Saturday, Mayon Volcano's activity includes a slow effusion of lava and the emission of sulfur dioxide. Observations indicate that lava is flowing from the summit crater, resulting in lava flows and the collapse of debris in the Mi-si and Bonga gullies.

"The lava flows have reached maximum lengths of 1,500 meters from the summit crater, while collapse debris has been deposited up to 3,300 meters from the crater," Phivolcs said.

The ongoing volcanic activities are accompanied by two volcanic earthquakes, 280 rockfall events and nine pyroclastic density current events as recorded by the Mayon Volcano Network in the past 24 hours. Continuous moderate degassing and the emission of sulfur dioxide (SO2) also persist.

Mayon Volcano's daily sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions reached approximately 978 tonnes per day last Friday. The general drift of the volcanic emissions has been observed to be towards the west.

These developments follow the recent occurrence of Mayon Volcano's largest pyroclastic flow, as reported by Phivolcs.

Residents residing within or near the six-kilometer radius permanent danger zone (PDZ) are strongly advised to evacuate due to the potential hazards associated with the volcano's unrest.