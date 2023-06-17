^

Slow lava flow, persistent sulfur dioxide emission from Mayon — volcanologists

Philstar.com
June 17, 2023 | 2:10pm
Slow lava flow, persistent sulfur dioxide emission from Mayon â€” volcanologists
Mount Mayon spews lava during an eruption near Legazpi city in Albay province, south of Manila on June 11, 2023.
AFP / Charism Sayat

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported Saturday that Mayon Volcano continues to exhibit high levels of unrest, as the volcano persistently emits lava and sulfur dioxide. 

Alert Level 3 remains in effect, indicating the possibility of a hazardous eruption within weeks or even days.

According to the latest bulletin released by Phivolcs on Saturday, Mayon Volcano's activity includes a slow effusion of lava and the emission of sulfur dioxide. Observations indicate that lava is flowing from the summit crater, resulting in lava flows and the collapse of debris in the Mi-si and Bonga gullies.

"The lava flows have reached maximum lengths of 1,500 meters from the summit crater, while collapse debris has been deposited up to 3,300 meters from the crater," Phivolcs said.

The ongoing volcanic activities are accompanied by two volcanic earthquakes, 280 rockfall events and nine pyroclastic density current events as recorded by the Mayon Volcano Network in the past 24 hours. Continuous moderate degassing and the emission of sulfur dioxide (SO2) also persist.

Mayon Volcano's daily sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions reached approximately 978 tonnes per day last Friday. The general drift of the volcanic emissions has been observed to be towards the west.

These developments follow the recent occurrence of Mayon Volcano's largest pyroclastic flow, as reported by Phivolcs.

Residents residing within or near the six-kilometer radius permanent danger zone (PDZ) are strongly advised to evacuate due to the potential hazards associated with the volcano's unrest.

PCGG building sold for P800&nbsp;million &ndash; COA

PCGG building sold for P800 million – COA

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
A building in Mandaluyong City, where the Presidential Commission on Good Government had its offices, was sold for P800 million...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayon ashfall reaches foot-slope villages; Evacuees swell to 20,000

Mayon ashfall reaches foot-slope villages; Evacuees swell to 20,000

By Cet Dematera | 15 hours ago
Mayon Volcano in Albay continued its silent effusion of fresh lava in the past three days that has reached as far as two kilometers...
Headlines
fbtw
BFAR: Foreign vessels curtailed Philippine fish catch in 2022

BFAR: Foreign vessels curtailed Philippine fish catch in 2022

By Bella Cariaso | 6 hours ago
PAG-ASA ISLAND – The almost unfettered operation of foreign fishing vessels in Philippine waters contributed to the...
Headlines
fbtw

Shoot them dead? Bato says cops deserve due process

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa laughed off the recent pronouncement of former president Rodrigo Duterte to “shoot dead” police officers involved in the drug trade, knowing his former boss’ propensity...
Headlines
fbtw
Wage board sets public hearing for Metro wage hike

Wage board sets public hearing for Metro wage hike

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board is set to conduct a public hearing next week regarding the demand of...
Headlines
fbtw
FDA warns: Unauthorized 'lato-lato' toys are possible health hazards

FDA warns: Unauthorized 'lato-lato' toys are possible health hazards

By James Relativo | 1 hour ago
The Food and Drug Administration cautioned the public from purchasing and using "unnotified" lato-lato toys sold to the public...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil spill removal in Oriental Mindoro finally complete &mdash; Coast Guard

Oil spill removal in Oriental Mindoro finally complete — Coast Guard

By James Relativo | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard announced the completion of the oil removal and recovery operations in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro...
Headlines
fbtw
Mostly fair weather expected across Philippines, localized thunderstorms possible &mdash; PAGASA

Mostly fair weather expected across Philippines, localized thunderstorms possible — PAGASA

3 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA said on Saturday that while no weather disturbance is anticipated to enter the Philippine boundary,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines maintains Tier 1 status vs human trafficking for 8 years straight

Philippines maintains Tier 1 status vs human trafficking for 8 years straight

By James Relativo | 3 hours ago
The Philippines has once again been recognized by the United States government for its "commitment in combatting human trafficking...
Headlines
fbtw
Rollback in pump prices seen next week

Rollback in pump prices seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 5 hours ago
Motorists can recover from the hefty price hikes implemented by oil companies last Tuesday, with pump prices expected to decline...
Headlines
fbtw
