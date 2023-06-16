Senators, officials question plans to host Afghan nationals stuck in US visa backlog

In this photo taken on December 15,2022, Afghan villagers attend a handover ceremony of newly built houses constructed by the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) in Barmal district, Paktika province. More than 1,000 people were killed and tens of thousands made homeless after the 5.9-magnitude quake -- the deadliest in Afghanistan in nearly a quarter of a century -- struck the impoverished province of Paktika on June 22.

MANILA, Philippines — Senators and members of Cabinet have pointed out possible legal issues in the United States government’s request for the Philippines to temporarily house Afghan nationals awaiting resettlement in the US.

In a hearing Friday by the Senate foreign relations committee, chairperson Sen. Imee Marcos questioned the Department of Foreign Affairs and Manila’s envoy to Washington on what legal obligations the Philippines has to accommodate the Afghan nationals.

“Since they are clearly not refugees, they cannot be accommodated under Section 47 of the Commonwealth Act,” Marcos said, referring to the Philippines' decades-old law governing its protection of asylum seekers and refugees.

During the panel hearing, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez clarified that the Afghan nationals are former US government employees who will temporarily stay in the Philippines as they wait for the processing of their special immigration visas.

The US government has also sent a similar request to other ally countries besides the Philippines and emphasized that the Afghans and their families’ lives are in danger.

Saying the matter is "administrative in nature," Romualdez explained that there is also no intention from the US government to "leave them here in the Philippines."

“They will just use the Philippines as a temporary site for the processing of their eventual trip to the US. The US government in our talks has also assured us that in case we agree, they will ensure that none of the (visa) applicants will be left behind nor have the option to consider remaining in the Philippines to seek refugee status,” he added.

“This is in effect a temporary situation,” Romualdez said.

Marcos said that given the “extraordinary circumstances,” the government should clarify first whether the Afghan nationals will be classified as non-immigrants or immigrants and where they will stay or be allowed to travel in the Philippines.

DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo said that the Afghans coming to the Philippines will be listed as “category A” or “non-immigrants or nationals required to apply for visa in the Philippines.”

If the Philippine government greenlights the proposal, Romualdez said that the Afghans will be processed and will undergo background checks by batches of 1,000 to 1,500. They will also be repatriated back to Afghanistan should their visas be denied, Romualdez added.

Manalo added that the DFA has been informed that all costs in accommodating the Afghan nationals will be shouldered by the US government. US officials will also supposedly help Philippine officials in selecting a “suitable site” where they can reside while being being processed or vetted, Manalo said.

But “it would be up to the Philippines to impose mobility restrictions and internal movements within the Philippines,” Manalo added.

For his part, Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro said his department has requested the opinion of the justice department on the matter since “the problem here is an immigration and legal problem.”

“And so I think if the DOJ is already prepared, they still have to come out - we have requested them for an opinion on the potential status of these people and the problems in case their SIPs (special immigration visas) are denied,” Teodoro said.

Sen. Francis Tolentino, however, also pointed out that there is “stereotyping bordering on discrimination” surrounding the proposal to temporarily shelter those fleeing Afghanistan, “especially if they will be vetted.”

“If we won’t shoulder any costs and they stay in a secured place, I think we (would) have abided and complied fully with all our international and humanitarian commitments,” Tolentino said in Filipino.

US and allied forces pulled out of Afghanistan in 2021 to end America's longest war, which was launched after the September 11, 2001 attacks. Tens of thousands of Afghan nationals fled their country in the chaotic evacuation of August 2021. – With reports by Agence France-Press