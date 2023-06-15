^

Headlines

Bill giving scholarship grants to children of farmers, fisherfolk filed

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 15, 2023 | 2:46pm
Bill giving scholarship grants to children of farmers, fisherfolk filed
Latest TESDA figures show that there are only 399 farmer field school programs nationwide.
File photo / TESDA

MANILA, Philippines — A new bill has been filed in the House of Representatives that aims to provide scholarship grants and tuition assistance for the children and dependents of farmers and fisherfolk. 

House Bill 8423, introduced by Rep. Howard Guintu (Pinuno Partylist), seeks to improve the access to education of members of the agricultural sector by covering their school expenses from grade school to college.

Under the proposed legislation, children and dependents of farmers and fisherfolk listed in the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) will be entitled to a full scholarship covering all educational expenses. These include tuition, miscellaneous and other fees, board and lodging, transportation, as well as allowances for books, clothing and food.

In filing the measure, Guintu highlighted education as a fundamental right “which should be made available to people from all social classes.”  

To support the implementation of the scholarship program, House Bill 8423 establishes the "Educational Benefits for Farmers and Fisherfolks Fund" with an initial allocation of P50 million. 

This fund will be perpetually maintained and exclusively used for the benefit of children and dependents of farmers and fisherfolk, according to the measure.

The management and supervision of the fund will also be the primary responsibility of the Unified Student Financial Assistance for Tertiary Education Governing Board. In consultation with the Department of Agriculture and three representatives from farmers and fisherfolk, this board will also formulate the mechanics, scope and limitations, and requirements for the scholarship program.

Guintu said the proposed scholarship grant will not just constrain its beneficiaries to public schools or colleges.

"The children and dependents of our farmers and fisherfolk will no longer be limited to studying in specific institutions. Besides providing them with scholarships, they can choose to study not only in public schools but also in private institutions,” Guintu said in Filipino.

According to the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), fisherfolk had the highest poverty incidence in 2021 at 30.6%, followed closely by farmers at 30%. The same sectors also exhibited the highest poverty incidences in 2015 and 2018.  

The RSBSA, which serves as the basis for availing government services related to agriculture and fisheries, is an electronic compilation of basic information about farmers, farm workers and fisherfolk.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mayon ashfall reaches foot-slope villages; Evacuees swell to 20,000

Mayon ashfall reaches foot-slope villages; Evacuees swell to 20,000

By Cet Dematera | 16 hours ago
Mayon Volcano in Albay continued its silent effusion of fresh lava in the past three days that has reached as far as two kilometers...
Headlines
fbtw
PCGG building sold for P800&nbsp;million &ndash; COA

PCGG building sold for P800 million – COA

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
A building in Mandaluyong City, where the Presidential Commission on Good Government had its offices, was sold for P800 million...
Headlines
fbtw
BFAR: Foreign vessels curtailed Philippine fish catch in 2022

BFAR: Foreign vessels curtailed Philippine fish catch in 2022

By Bella Cariaso | 7 hours ago
PAG-ASA ISLAND – The almost unfettered operation of foreign fishing vessels in Philippine waters contributed to the...
Headlines
fbtw

Shoot them dead? Bato says cops deserve due process

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa laughed off the recent pronouncement of former president Rodrigo Duterte to “shoot dead” police officers involved in the drug trade, knowing his former boss’ propensity...
Headlines
fbtw
Wage board sets public hearing for Metro wage hike

Wage board sets public hearing for Metro wage hike

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board is set to conduct a public hearing next week regarding the demand of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mostly fair weather expected across Philippines, localized thunderstorms possible &mdash; PAGASA

Mostly fair weather expected across Philippines, localized thunderstorms possible — PAGASA

4 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA said on Saturday that while no weather disturbance is anticipated to enter the Philippine boundary,...
Headlines
fbtw
Rollback in pump prices seen next week

Rollback in pump prices seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 6 hours ago
Motorists can recover from the hefty price hikes implemented by oil companies last Tuesday, with pump prices expected to decline...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: No deal yet on Afghan refugees

DFA: No deal yet on Afghan refugees

By Michael Punongbayan | 6 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed ongoing discussions with the United States on the latter’s request for...
Headlines
fbtw
Bivalent vaccines rolled out next week

Bivalent vaccines rolled out next week

By Rhodina Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The Department of Health has called on eligible health care workers and senior citizens to update their vaccination status...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos staying on as DA chief

President Marcos staying on as DA chief

By Helen Flores | 7 hours ago
President Marcos is keeping his job as agriculture secretary until systems are in place to ensure food security and better...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with