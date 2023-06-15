Bill giving scholarship grants to children of farmers, fisherfolk filed

MANILA, Philippines — A new bill has been filed in the House of Representatives that aims to provide scholarship grants and tuition assistance for the children and dependents of farmers and fisherfolk.

House Bill 8423, introduced by Rep. Howard Guintu (Pinuno Partylist), seeks to improve the access to education of members of the agricultural sector by covering their school expenses from grade school to college.

Under the proposed legislation, children and dependents of farmers and fisherfolk listed in the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) will be entitled to a full scholarship covering all educational expenses. These include tuition, miscellaneous and other fees, board and lodging, transportation, as well as allowances for books, clothing and food.

In filing the measure, Guintu highlighted education as a fundamental right “which should be made available to people from all social classes.”

To support the implementation of the scholarship program, House Bill 8423 establishes the "Educational Benefits for Farmers and Fisherfolks Fund" with an initial allocation of P50 million.

This fund will be perpetually maintained and exclusively used for the benefit of children and dependents of farmers and fisherfolk, according to the measure.

The management and supervision of the fund will also be the primary responsibility of the Unified Student Financial Assistance for Tertiary Education Governing Board. In consultation with the Department of Agriculture and three representatives from farmers and fisherfolk, this board will also formulate the mechanics, scope and limitations, and requirements for the scholarship program.

Guintu said the proposed scholarship grant will not just constrain its beneficiaries to public schools or colleges.

"The children and dependents of our farmers and fisherfolk will no longer be limited to studying in specific institutions. Besides providing them with scholarships, they can choose to study not only in public schools but also in private institutions,” Guintu said in Filipino.

According to the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), fisherfolk had the highest poverty incidence in 2021 at 30.6%, followed closely by farmers at 30%. The same sectors also exhibited the highest poverty incidences in 2015 and 2018.

The RSBSA, which serves as the basis for availing government services related to agriculture and fisheries, is an electronic compilation of basic information about farmers, farm workers and fisherfolk.