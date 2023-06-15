Mayon unrest displaces nearly 18,000 people

Residents board a government vehicle as they evacuate their village due to an eruption threat from nearby Mayon volcano, in Daraga on June 9, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Mayon Volcano’s continuing unrest has displaced nearly 18,000 people in Albay, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Thursday.

Majority of the 17,941 displaced individuals were staying inside evacuation centers, the NDRRMC said in its latest report.

Families living within the volcano’s six-kilometer-radius danger zone were moved to safer areas after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology placed Mayon under Alert Level 3. This signifies an eruption could be days or weeks away.

According to the NDRRMC, 37,682 people in Albay have been affected by Mayon’s activities. No reported death nor injury has been reported at this time.

The government has provided P37.3 million to assist affected residents.

Albay is under state of calamity, allowing the provincial government to use quick response funds and control prices of basic goods.

Phivolcs said in its latest bulletin that 306 rockfall events and two volcanic earthquakes were recorded in the past 24 hours. Three fast-moving avalanches of volcanic ash, rock and gases, known as pyroclastic density currents (PDCs), on Mayon's slopes were also detected.

In 2018, Mayon, one of the country’s most volatile volcanoes, also displaced tens of thousands of people after spewing ash, rocks and lava. — Gaea Katreena Cabico