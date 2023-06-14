^

Headlines

Poll of Catholic school students shows most reject mandatory ROTC

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 14, 2023 | 11:53am
Poll of Catholic school students shows most reject mandatory ROTC
Students of Benguet State University in La Trinidad, Benguet observe health protocols as they attend their Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) training on Friday (September 30, 2022).
STAR / Andy Zapata Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — Most students in private Catholic schools in the country are opposed to the revival of the mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps program, according to an online survey by the country’s largest association of private Catholic schools.

Results of a poll conducted by the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) from April 3 to 24 among students of its member schools show that 53% said they disagreed with bringing back mandatory ROTC, while 28% said they agreed. 

Meanwhile, around 19% of the survey respondents said they cannot say if they agree or disagree with the proposed revival of mandatory ROTC.

Of those who responded, 30% or 6,166 out of 20,461 were of college age. The survey mostly garnered responses from senior high school students (70%). 

According to its Facebook page, CEAP said the purpose of the survey was to get students’ “collective opinion” on the proposed mandatory ROTC bill in Congress and its “possible influence on you, your education, and your future.”  

The Senate defense, higher education and finance panels have greenlighted a bill seeking to make the ROTC program compulsory again for college students even as it has been widely opposed by youth groups that are concerned over past abuses by cadets of the program.

RELATED: Taytay, Rizal reso stresses freedom of choice, 'informed decision' on joining ROTC

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. included mandatory ROTC for senior high school students in his priority legislation during his first State of the Nation Address. The Senate measure, which has been sponsored in the plenary, is targeted at college students.

CEAP has more than 15,000 member schools across 17 regions.

Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Partylist) said the CEAP survey was a welcome development amid efforts in Congress to push for the controversial measure. 

“We laud CEAP for taking the initiative in asking their students, the majority stakeholder standing to bear the greatest impact from mandatory ROTC — something that promoters of the said policy failed to do in the last 10 months of Congress sessions,” Manuel said. 

“If they are not rattled by this survey, we implore fellow legislators in the Senate to try talking to your children. Ask them, do they agree with this policy? Ask yourselves, would you want them to undergo this program without consent?” Manuel added.

The mandatory ROTC program was scrapped in 2001 following the brutal killing of UST student Mark Welson Chua, who exposed allegations of corruption within his ROTC unit and filed a complaint against his superiors.

Then-Sen. Ramon Magsaysay Jr., who lobbied to make ROTC no longer required for students, said in 2001 that the program no longer made sense post-World War II due to the absence of any external threat to national defense and security.

READ: 35% support for mandatory ROTC much lower if SHS students included in survey — group

EDUCATION

ROTC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Agencies ink deal to provide socialized housing for OFWs

Agencies ink deal to provide socialized housing for OFWs

20 hours ago
Housing via condominium units will be sold under the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development’s Pambansang...
Headlines
fbtw
OFWs included in government housing program

OFWs included in government housing program

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Overseas Filipino workers will find it easier to own homes and secure easy-to-pay loans once they avail themselves of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Charges filed vs 50 cops in shabu haul

Charges filed vs 50 cops in shabu haul

By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has filed criminal charges against 50 police officers, including two police...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Mayon on Alert Level 3 and, finally, a health secretary

News from home: Mayon on Alert Level 3 and, finally, a health secretary

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 days ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos vows inclusive, high-growth path for Philippines

Marcos vows inclusive, high-growth path for Philippines

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
As the Philippines celebrated the 125th anniversary of its independence, President Marcos vowed to steer the nation toward...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273813
            [Title] => Rights groups: Mandatory NGO registration in Kalinga violates freedom of association
            [Summary] => “The right to freely associate is crucial for people’s organizations and civil society organizations to carry out their essential work in promoting social justice, human rights and sustainable development,” Karapatan said.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-14 12:48:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807493
            [AuthorName] => Cristina Chi
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/10/12/groups-protest-passage-anti-terrorosm-act-june-2-22020-06-0516-00-182020-07-0319-52-17_2022-10-12_19-30-43_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273808
            [Title] => Media criticism linked to low trust in news—Digital News Report 2023
            [Summary] => An overwhelming majority of adult Filipinos have come across people criticizing journalists or the news media in the country, with nearly half of them tagging politicians and ordinary people as the leading sources.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-14 10:52:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1796194
            [AuthorName] => Yvonne T. Chua
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/14/vicrod-bbmhq-may-112022-05-1309-00-59-1_2023-06-14_10-55-21_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273802
            [Title] => Marcos wants more water impounding facilities outside NCR to control floods
            [Summary] => The chief executive said WRMO’s plan should include the construction of water impounding facilities to reduce flood damage and make effective use of water resources.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-14 09:57:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/14/h5262023_2023-06-14_09-43-57182_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273755
            [Title] => Phivolcs: Mayon unrest may last for months
            [Summary] => The slow unrest at Mayon Volcano may mean that the volcanic activity could persist for a longer time and could take up to months to quiet down, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said yesterday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-14 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805663
            [AuthorName] => Romina Cabrera
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/13/2_2023-06-13_23-38-05886_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273753
            [Title] => DOLE backs regulating AI in workplace
            [Summary] => Despite its advantages, the use of artificial intelligence in the workplace should be regulated, according to the Department of Labor and Employment.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-14 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804856
            [AuthorName] => Mayen Jaymalin
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/13/3_2023-06-13_23-34-14411_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Rights groups: Mandatory NGO registration in Kalinga violates freedom of association

Rights groups: Mandatory NGO registration in Kalinga violates freedom of association

By Cristina Chi | 6 minutes ago
“The right to freely associate is crucial for people’s organizations and civil society organizations to carry...
Headlines
fbtw
Media criticism linked to low trust in news&mdash;Digital News Report 2023

Media criticism linked to low trust in news—Digital News Report 2023

By Yvonne T. Chua | 2 hours ago
An overwhelming majority of adult Filipinos have come across people criticizing journalists or the news media in the country,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos wants more water impounding facilities outside NCR to control floods

Marcos wants more water impounding facilities outside NCR to control floods

2 hours ago
The chief executive said WRMO’s plan should include the construction of water impounding facilities to reduce flood...
Headlines
fbtw
Phivolcs: Mayon unrest may last for months

Phivolcs: Mayon unrest may last for months

By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
The slow unrest at Mayon Volcano may mean that the volcanic activity could persist for a longer time and could take up to...
Headlines
fbtw
DOLE backs regulating AI in workplace

DOLE backs regulating AI in workplace

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Despite its advantages, the use of artificial intelligence in the workplace should be regulated, according to the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with