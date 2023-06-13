^

Mindanao journo Arguillas wins international Peace Journalism award

June 13, 2023 | 3:11pm
Mindanao journo Arguillas wins international Peace Journalism award
In this file photo, Carol Arguillas presents how Mindanao media sees the "War on Drugs" of the Duterte administration on September 14, 2018.
Facebook / Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran Mindanao journalist Carolyn Arguillas, until recently editor-in-chief of news service MindaNews, is this year’s recipient of the Luxembourg Peace Prize for Outstanding Peace Journalism. 

The award is granted yearly to journalists or newsrooms who have “used their craft to contribute to peace” and “builds peace directly and/or promotes culture of peace via peace journalism.”

The Luxembourg Peace Prize describes Arguillas as "a visionary leader in the field of Peace Journalism." Her work as editor-in-chief of MindaNews for nearly two decades, from 2001 to 2010 and then again from 2013 until May 31, 2023 has “earned recognition for its constructive coverage of peace efforts, fostering an environment of dialogue and understanding,” according to the award-giving body.

MindaNews has “played a significant role in achieving milestones in the country’s peace processes, including the signing of a peace agreement between the Philippine government and the Moro people in the southern part of the country and the passage of the Bangsamoro Organic Law.”

“Carolyn’s contribution to peace journalism has helped shape the media landscape towards a better reporting and understanding of Mindanao,” Luxembourg Peace Prize said in its description of the veteran journalist.

“Her commitment to responsible reporting combined with her unwavering dedication to peacebuilding, has made her an influential figure in the pursuit of a more inclusive society,” it added.

Under her leadership, the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility also honored MindaNews with the Award of Distinction for providing Filipinos “the information and analyses they need to understand the particularities of Mindanao and its people” in 2015. 

Arguillas was also named Marshall McLuhan Fellow for 2011 for her work as reporter and editor.

Arguillas now heads MindaNews' Publications, Archives and Library department. Fellow MindaNews co-founder Robert "Bobby" Timonera replaced her as editor-in-chief. — Cristina Chi

JOURNALISM

PEACE PROCESS
