Senator suggests 'adopt a livestock' scheme as Albay residents flee Mayon

MANILA, Philippines — Government should make arrangements for temporary care and shelter for livestock that may need to be evacuated from Albay as Mayon Volcano threatens to erupt, according to Sen. Francis Tolentino, who also said a scheme used during the Taal Volcano eruption in 2020 might help make sure animals are cared for until alert levels are lowered.

According to a statement from Tolentino's office, the senator made the suggestion on his weekly radio program on DZRH.

Tolentino, a former mayor of Tagaytay City, said that livestock from around Taal were brought to nearby safe areas for safekeeping. "Those places cared for the livestock, maybe there was an arrangement that they would be reimbursed for the costs," he said in Filipino of the "adopt a livestock" program he was suggesting.

Tolentino is former head of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and was tapped by the Duterte administration as crisis manager in the aftermath of the eruptions of Mayon in 2018 and Taal in 2020. Animals — including companion animals like dogs, and horses used in tourism — were left behind as Taal erupted in 2020 but were later rescued and relocated.

Albay Gov. Grex Lagman is quoted as saying that he found the suggestion sensible. Albay, which has declared a state of calamity because of the potential eruption of Mount Mayon.

He said the province is preparing to evacuate around 10,000 heads of livestock from the six-kilometer permanent danger zone around Mayon. The livestock will be kept in a separate evacuation center from residents.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, 12,804 people from communities around the volcano have already been evacuated and sent to government evacuation centers.

The Department of Health has raised a Code Blue Alert in Albay, which means all health facilities in the province will be on 24-hour duty. With the increased workload, the department said it is providing mental wellness programs to healthcare staff serving in the province.

