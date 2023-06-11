^

Headlines

Senator suggests 'adopt a livestock' scheme as Albay residents flee Mayon

Philstar.com
June 11, 2023 | 5:19pm
Senator suggests 'adopt a livestock' scheme as Albay residents flee Mayon
In this file photo, backyard-grown pigs roam a community along the Kaliwa River in Quezon province.
Philstar.com, file

MANILA, Philippines — Government should make arrangements for temporary care and shelter for livestock that may need to be evacuated from Albay as Mayon Volcano threatens to erupt, according to Sen. Francis Tolentino, who also said a scheme used during the Taal Volcano eruption in 2020 might help make sure animals are cared for until alert levels are lowered.

According to a statement from Tolentino's office, the senator made the suggestion on his weekly radio program on DZRH.

Tolentino, a former mayor of Tagaytay City, said that livestock from around Taal were brought to nearby safe areas for safekeeping. "Those places cared for the livestock, maybe there was an arrangement that they would be reimbursed for the costs," he said in Filipino of the "adopt a livestock" program he was suggesting.

RELATED: Risking lives to rescue horses in Taal Volcano 'no man's land'

Tolentino is former head of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and was tapped by the Duterte administration as crisis manager in the aftermath of the eruptions of Mayon in 2018 and Taal in 2020. Animals — including companion animals like dogs, and horses used in tourism — were left behind as Taal erupted in 2020 but were later rescued and relocated. 

Albay Gov. Grex Lagman is quoted as saying that he found the suggestion sensible. Albay, which has declared a state of calamity because of the potential eruption of Mount Mayon.

He said the province is preparing to evacuate around 10,000 heads of livestock from the six-kilometer permanent danger zone around Mayon. The livestock will be kept in a separate evacuation center from residents.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, 12,804 people from communities around the volcano have already been evacuated and sent to government evacuation centers.

The Department of Health has raised a Code Blue Alert in Albay, which means all health facilities in the province will be on 24-hour duty. With the increased workload, the department said it is providing mental wellness programs to healthcare staff serving in the province. 

READ: Albay declares state of calamity due to threat of Mayon eruption

ANIMAL WELFARE

FRANCIS TOLENTINO

MAYON VOLCANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Outage outrage: Enrile wants all airport execs fired

Outage outrage: Enrile wants all airport execs fired

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
President Marcos should fire all airport officials following another embarrassing power outage at the Ninoy Aquino International...
Headlines
fbtw
Shorter school year sought to allow return to old school calendar

Shorter school year sought to allow return to old school calendar

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
A teachers’ organization is asking the Department of Education to shorten the next school year to allow the return...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. promises to work for improved ties with OFW host countries

Marcos Jr. promises to work for improved ties with OFW host countries

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 days ago
The government on Wednesday recognized the challenges that come with choosing to work overseas to provide for their families....
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: Kuwait can &lsquo;do more&rsquo; to protect Filipino migrant workers

DFA: Kuwait can ‘do more’ to protect Filipino migrant workers

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 days ago
The Philippine embassy in Kuwait estimates that at least one in every 400 Filipino household worker try to escape from their...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW inks partnerships on entrepreneurship programs, skills training for OFWs

DMW inks partnerships on entrepreneurship programs, skills training for OFWs

3 days ago
On National Migrant Workers’ Day, the Department of Migrant Workers forged several partnerships – from the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273097
            [Title] => Akbayan urges government to bring West Philippine Sea issue to UN
            [Summary] => Ahead of Independence Day commemorations, groups are calling on the government to file a resolution at the United Nations to recognize the Philippinesâ€™ historic win at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 against Chinaâ€™s sweeping nine-dash claims. 

            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-11 16:58:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/11/jpeg-optimizerimage-1jpeg_2023-06-11_16-04-08612_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273095
            [Title] => Music makes the people come together at Pop Emergency
            [Summary] => This podcast brought all the lovers of pop music into a community that was mobilized to help typhoon victims, give aid to the Golden Gays and support the campaign of former Vice President Leni Robredo.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-11 16:35:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806909
            [AuthorName] => Xave Gregorio
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/11/optalwyn-adrian-pop-emergencyjpeg2023-06-1115-37-03gallery_2023-06-11_16-38-57119_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273093
            [Title] => Agencies prepare aid as 12,000 displaced by Mayonâ€™s â€˜intensified unrestâ€™
            [Summary] => There are 12,804 displaced individuals or 3,538 families from the Bicol region who have found shelter in 22 government evacuation centers as of Sunday morning, according to the latest report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-11 14:08:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/11/00033hq2tv_2023-06-11_14-02-35_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273089
            [Title] => 'Chedeng' weakens, forecast to exit PAR tonight
            [Summary] => PAGASAâ€™s 11 a.m. advisory showed Chedeng moving further away from the country â€“ now at 1,100 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-11 12:55:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/11/3536641146567015531681686575978143714478638n_2023-06-11_12-23-13_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273091
            [Title] => Bato: Haphazard MUP pension reforms could cost more, weaken national security
            [Summary] => "If all of them file for retirement, the government will need to pay trillions," Dela Rosa warned.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-11 12:43:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804549
            [AuthorName] => Jonathan de Santos
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/11/mup-protest-may-1_2023-06-11_12-48-01921_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Akbayan urges government to bring West Philippine Sea issue to UN

Akbayan urges government to bring West Philippine Sea issue to UN

56 minutes ago
Ahead of Independence Day commemorations, groups are calling on the government to file a resolution at the United Nations...
Headlines
fbtw
Music makes the people come together at Pop Emergency

Music makes the people come together at Pop Emergency

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
This podcast brought all the lovers of pop music into a community that was mobilized to help typhoon victims, give aid to...
Headlines
fbtw
Agencies prepare aid as 12,000 displaced by Mayon&rsquo;s &lsquo;intensified unrest&rsquo;

Agencies prepare aid as 12,000 displaced by Mayon’s ‘intensified unrest’

3 hours ago
There are 12,804 displaced individuals or 3,538 families from the Bicol region who have found shelter in 22 government evacuation...
Headlines
fbtw
'Chedeng' weakens, forecast to exit PAR tonight

'Chedeng' weakens, forecast to exit PAR tonight

4 hours ago
PAGASA’s 11 a.m. advisory showed Chedeng moving further away from the country – now at 1,100 kilometers east northeast...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato: Haphazard MUP pension reforms could cost more, weaken national security

Bato: Haphazard MUP pension reforms could cost more, weaken national security

By Jonathan de Santos | 5 hours ago
"If all of them file for retirement, the government will need to pay trillions," Dela Rosa warned.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with