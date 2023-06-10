^

Headlines

Marcos urged: Address mental health crisis amid death of another student

James Relativo - Philstar.com
June 10, 2023 | 5:55pm
Marcos urged: Address mental health crisis amid death of another student
Satellite image of Catarman, Northern Samar
Google Maps

MANILA, Philippines — Kabataan party-list called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte to address mental health crisis in the wake of a tragic suicide allegedly stemming from graduation-related anxieties in Catarman, Northern Samar.

According to The Pillar, the official student publication of the University of Eastern Philippines (UEP), the student was found lifeless at her lodging house at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, exactly on the day of her graduation.

While the cause of death is still being investigated, an alleged suicide note was found inside her room.

"Our country cannot afford to keep turning a blind eye on the hundreds of young lives that have been taken by academic and economic pressures of today's society," according to Kabataan party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel in a statement released on Friday.

"It's high time for the Marcos-Duterte admin to give attention to the prevailing mental health crisis and discuss these kinds of incidents to immediately craft a national course of action," he continued in Filipino.

The incident happened during UEP's 62nd commencement excercises on Friday.

Manuel recommended that the ongoing review of the education system of EDCOMM 2 and DepEd's K-12 review should include that the country's education system be pro-people and humane.

"A warm embrace to all youths that are currently facing each of their personal challenges. We hope that we be more understanding of each other and ourselves," the youth lawmaker said.

"Let's fight for a future where the youth wouldn't have to lose a life just for dreaming."

Alleged suicide note, graduation woes

A Facebook page called "LET Reviewers for New Curriculum" shared an alleged copy of the said suicide note.

In the said letter, the student apologized to her mother and father for not graduating on time.

"All this time I was lying and I don't know how else I should tell you. I'm so sorry for dissapointing you and everyone," the note reads.

"I love you all so much. Please. I hope you would forgive me. I'm sorry for dissapointing you all. Please don't shed a lot of tears for me for I don't deserve any of it."

Kabataan Partylist after consultations with mental health advocates and organizations is set to file a House resolution, urging the Marcos administration to investigate the mental health crisis in our country.

The Department of Health urges people seeking professional support to get in touch with the National Center for Mental Health hotlines at 0917-899-USAP (8727) or 899-USAP (8727); or its Mind Matters hotline at 09189424864.

CATARMAN

MENTAL HEALTH

NORTHERN SAMAR

UNIVERSITY OF EASTERN PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Thousands evacuated; Mayon eruption looms

Thousands evacuated; Mayon eruption looms

By Cet Dematera | 10 hours ago
Albay officials have started evacuating thousands of residents after a state of calamity was declared in the province yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. promises to work for improved ties with OFW host countries

Marcos Jr. promises to work for improved ties with OFW host countries

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 days ago
The government on Wednesday recognized the challenges that come with choosing to work overseas to provide for their families....
Headlines
fbtw
DMW inks partnerships on entrepreneurship programs, skills training for OFWs

DMW inks partnerships on entrepreneurship programs, skills training for OFWs

3 days ago
On National Migrant Workers’ Day, the Department of Migrant Workers forged several partnerships – from the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to strengthen ties with countries hosting OFWs

Marcos to strengthen ties with countries hosting OFWs

By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
The Philippines will enhance ties with countries hosting overseas Filipino workers, President Marcos vowed yesterday as he...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: Kuwait can &lsquo;do more&rsquo; to protect Filipino migrant workers

DFA: Kuwait can ‘do more’ to protect Filipino migrant workers

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 days ago
The Philippine embassy in Kuwait estimates that at least one in every 400 Filipino household worker try to escape from their...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272901
            [Title] => 'Chedeng' maintains strength, to exit PAR within 2 days
            [Summary] => Typhoon Chedeng continues to keep its strength as it accelerates north northeastward over the Philippine Sea, according to the latest update from the state weather bureau on Saturday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-10 15:15:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => headlines/2023/06/10/2272901/chedeng-keeps-strength-it-moves-slowly-northward-over-philippine-sea
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/10/chedeng-2_2023-06-10_15-34-24764_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272894
            [Title] => Over 9,300 brought to evacuation centers amid Mayon Volcano unrest — NDRRMC
            [Summary] => Nearly 10,000 residents have already been evacuated in Bicol Region as thhe Mayon Volcano continues to threaten the public with lava fountains and moderate-sized explosions whilst under Alert Level 3.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-10 14:04:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/10/3528131142283929699877045243914617574623604n_2023-06-10_13-41-07839_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272893
            [Title] => 59 rockfall events, volcanic earthquake reported as Mayon 'crater glow' visible
            [Summary] => Mayon Volcano continues to show intensified magmatic unrest in the form of multiple rockfall events and a volcanic earthquake in Albay province, while it is still under Alert Level 3.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-10 13:15:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806091
            [AuthorName] => James Relativo
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/10/3529196675753282747911411545932156851377021n_2023-06-10_12-59-35416_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272891
            [Title] => Philippines to begin shipping fresh mangoes to Australia
            [Summary] => Beginning this June the Philippines will ship fresh mangoes to Australia where residents have grown to enjoy the fruit in the past couple of years.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-10 13:09:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2019/06/10/bus5-phl-mangoes-file_2019-06-10_19-44-53933_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272882
            [Title] => Typhoon Chedeng intensifies; enhanced habagat to bring rains in western Luzon, Visayas
            [Summary] => Typhoon Chedeng intensifed in the middle of the Philippine Sea while the Southwest Monsoon or Hanging Habagat continues to bring cloudy and rainy weather in the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-10 10:36:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806091
            [AuthorName] => James Relativo
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/10/chedeng-more_2023-06-10_10-20-36493_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
'Chedeng' maintains strength, to exit PAR within 2 days

'Chedeng' maintains strength, to exit PAR within 2 days

3 hours ago
Typhoon Chedeng continues to keep its strength as it accelerates north northeastward over the Philippine Sea, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 9,300 brought to evacuation centers amid Mayon Volcano unrest &mdash; NDRRMC

Over 9,300 brought to evacuation centers amid Mayon Volcano unrest — NDRRMC

4 hours ago
Nearly 10,000 residents have already been evacuated in Bicol Region as thhe Mayon Volcano continues to threaten the public...
Headlines
fbtw
59 rockfall events, volcanic earthquake reported as Mayon 'crater glow' visible

59 rockfall events, volcanic earthquake reported as Mayon 'crater glow' visible

By James Relativo | 5 hours ago
Mayon Volcano continues to show intensified magmatic unrest in the form of multiple rockfall events and a volcanic earthquake...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to begin shipping fresh mangoes to Australia

Philippines to begin shipping fresh mangoes to Australia

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Beginning this June the Philippines will ship fresh mangoes to Australia where residents have grown to enjoy the fruit in...
Headlines
fbtw
Typhoon Chedeng intensifies; enhanced habagat to bring rains in western Luzon, Visayas

Typhoon Chedeng intensifies; enhanced habagat to bring rains in western Luzon, Visayas

By James Relativo | 8 hours ago
Typhoon Chedeng intensifed in the middle of the Philippine Sea while the Southwest Monsoon or Hanging Habagat continues to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with