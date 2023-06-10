Marcos urged: Address mental health crisis amid death of another student

MANILA, Philippines — Kabataan party-list called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte to address mental health crisis in the wake of a tragic suicide allegedly stemming from graduation-related anxieties in Catarman, Northern Samar.

According to The Pillar, the official student publication of the University of Eastern Philippines (UEP), the student was found lifeless at her lodging house at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, exactly on the day of her graduation.

While the cause of death is still being investigated, an alleged suicide note was found inside her room.

"Our country cannot afford to keep turning a blind eye on the hundreds of young lives that have been taken by academic and economic pressures of today's society," according to Kabataan party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel in a statement released on Friday.

"It's high time for the Marcos-Duterte admin to give attention to the prevailing mental health crisis and discuss these kinds of incidents to immediately craft a national course of action," he continued in Filipino.

The incident happened during UEP's 62nd commencement excercises on Friday.

Manuel recommended that the ongoing review of the education system of EDCOMM 2 and DepEd's K-12 review should include that the country's education system be pro-people and humane.

"A warm embrace to all youths that are currently facing each of their personal challenges. We hope that we be more understanding of each other and ourselves," the youth lawmaker said.

"Let's fight for a future where the youth wouldn't have to lose a life just for dreaming."

Alleged suicide note, graduation woes

A Facebook page called "LET Reviewers for New Curriculum" shared an alleged copy of the said suicide note.

In the said letter, the student apologized to her mother and father for not graduating on time.

"All this time I was lying and I don't know how else I should tell you. I'm so sorry for dissapointing you and everyone," the note reads.

"I love you all so much. Please. I hope you would forgive me. I'm sorry for dissapointing you all. Please don't shed a lot of tears for me for I don't deserve any of it."

Kabataan Partylist after consultations with mental health advocates and organizations is set to file a House resolution, urging the Marcos administration to investigate the mental health crisis in our country.

The Department of Health urges people seeking professional support to get in touch with the National Center for Mental Health hotlines at 0917-899-USAP (8727) or 899-USAP (8727); or its Mind Matters hotline at 09189424864.