Alvarez says oust Romualdez plot real; Hints at GMA involvement

According to former speaker and Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, he heard from other House members that there was a plan to change the leadership of the lower chamber.

MANILA, Philippines — A former head of the House of Representatives acknowledged yesterday that there was a plot to oust Speaker Martin Romualdez, and hinted that Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo was behind it.

“That’s what I heard from some colleagues because I stay in the province, going around the barangays ... Yes, there is,” he said in an interview with Radyo 5.

Asked if it was Arroyo, Alvarez gave a vague answer in Filipino: “I believe, yes. The big one in Congress.”

“There is no one else better at working their seat there. The one that worked on Erap (former president Joseph Estrada)’s seat also worked mine,” he noted.

The lawmaker was apparently referring to then vice president Arroyo taking over the presidency when Estrada was unseated during the so-called People Power 2 in 2001.

On the other hand, Alvarez lost the speakership to Arroyo shortly before then president Rodrigo Duterte was to deliver his third State of the Nation Address in 2018.

Alvarez, however, pointed out that “coup d’ etat” is part of the “normal democratic process.”

“Of course, there are people who want to replace him (Romualdez) and there are people who have an agenda to push. It’s normal for us and it actually happened to me,” he added.

Alvarez has advised Romualdez to be on alert as those who profess loyalty to him could also be the ones to backstab him.

“That is the problem of those in power. Pag tutulog-tulog sya sa pansitan, talagang problema yan,” he maintained.

In May, Arroyo was demoted as House senior deputy speaker in a sudden turn of events. She was replaced by provincemate and current Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr.

This development fanned rumors that there was a plot to oust Romualdez, a cousin of President Marcos.

Arroyo has denied any insinuation that she was behind the plot, claiming that she no longer had any interest in the speakership.

Political noise

Gonzales yesterday urged other lawmakers to “ignore political noise” and instead remain committed to working on measures that will sustain the country’s economic growth.

According to the senior deputy speaker, House members should focus on sustaining or even “do better” than the World Bank (WB) forecast on the Philippines’ economic outlook. “Let’s ignore any political noise that comes our way. Let’s remain focused on helping President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and our Speaker Martin Romualdez in keeping the economy on the high growth path by enhancing conditions that would attract investments and create job and income opportunities for our people,” he said.

The Pampanga lawmaker made the appeal in reaction to the WB’s decision to upgrade its economic outlook for the Philippines for this year – from 5.4 to 5.6 percent, to six percent.

He noted the first nine months of the Marcos administration were a “high growth period,” citing that the economy grew by 7.6 percent and 7.2 percent in the third and fourth quarters of 2022, and by 6.4 percent in the first quarter of this year.

“So, barring calamitous man-made and natural events, we should be able to do six percent and even beat the World Bank forecast this year,” Gonzales added. He said economists are wont to say that a country has to be on a high economic growth path for several years to successfully reduce poverty among its population.

“The President has repeatedly declared that he wants to get poor Filipinos out of poverty. The Speaker and the House have been trying to help him achieve his goal. Let us all join hands in realizing this vision,” Gonzales added.

According to him, the lower chamber had already accomplished a lot toward this end by way of delivering on its promise to approve priority administration bills. Of the 42 urgent measures during the first regular session of the 19th Congress, the House had approved 33 of them.

“But much still has to be done. Let us continue working on measures that would improve the country’s economic conditions and the investment climate. Let us do the additional reforms and improvements businessmen and investors, and especially our people, are clamoring for,” Gonzales maintained.