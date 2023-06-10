PET told to return P13 million to President Marcos, Robredo

Photo taken on March 14, 2016 shows vice presidential candidates Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Leni Robredo attending Go Negosyo’s ‘Meet The Vice Presidentiables’ forum at the Manila Polo Club in Makati City.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Audit (COA) has told the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) to return to former vice president Leni Robredo and President Marcos their respective shares of the P13.318 million in unutilized cash deposits during their electoral protest case for the vice presidential post in 2016.

In its annual audit report on the PET, the COA noted that as of Dec. 31, 2022, the tribunal has yet to return P8.165 million to Robredo and P5.153 million to Marcos, representing their cash deposits as the contending parties in the case.

The cash deposits were supposedly posted by the camps of Robredo and Marcos to cover the expenses for the transportation of ballot boxes, election documents and other paraphernalia to the tribunal as well as for compensation of the members of the review committee.

The COA noted that the unused cash deposits remain unreturned to the parties even if the Supreme Court, sitting as the PET, already rendered its decision on the case in February 2021.

The magistrates of the SC, sitting as the PET, unanimously dismissed the electoral protest of Marcos against Robredo.

The audit body said the PET contravened its own rules which state that “any unused cash deposit shall be returned to the protestant or counter-protestant after complete termination of the protest or counter-protest.”

“The inability of Management to return the unutilized excess cash deposits of the protesting parties is not in conformity with Rule 33 of the 2010 Rules of PET, and places PET in unnecessary indebtedness from a private individual and the President of the Philippine Government,” the COA said in its report.