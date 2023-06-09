Immigration echoes INTERPOL's declaration of â€˜global threatâ€™ of human trafficking

^

Headlines

Immigration echoes INTERPOL's declaration of 'global threat' of human trafficking

Philstar.com
June 9, 2023 | 12:19pm
The Bureau of Immigration said on Friday that INTERPOLs declaration of a "global human trafficking crisis" involving networks of scam syndicates checks out with the escalating problem of Filipinos being trafficked through false job postings.
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration said on Friday that INTERPOLs declaration of a "global human trafficking crisis" involving networks of scam syndicates reflects the escalating problem of Filipinos being trafficked through false job postings.

Echoing the international crime organization’s warning that the regional problem of trafficking has blown up to a global scale, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the problem is “both severe and complex" that requires not just government action.

Preventing the trafficking of Filipinos needs the “collaborative efforts” of law enforcement agencies, non-governmental organizations, intelligence units and the private sectors, Tansingco said.

This is because INTERPOL has found that the “Modus Operandi (MO)” is “escalating rapidly” and “taking on a new global dimension,” with criminals using more sophisticated techniques like Artificial Intelligence tools.  

“To address this increasingly global threat, INTERPOL is calling for greater intelligence exchange between law enforcement, non-governmental organizations, financial intelligence units and relevant private sector companies to support the rescue of trafficking victims and dismantle the money laundering activities that facilitate these activities,” the organization said in a statement on Wednesday.

The INTERPOL notice described the rise of online scam centers as a "double-edged crime threat” that victimizes both the trafficked individuals and a second set of victims targeted by online fraud. 

“The trafficked victims endure forced labor, extortion, physical and sexual exploitation, and even organ harvesting. Simultaneously, the online scam centers perpetrate various fraudulent activities, such as investment scams, romance scams, and cryptocurrency-related fraud,” the BI said.

In March, the immigration bureau said it had noted an increase in the number of young professionals—even "those with good travel records, gainfully employed and are graduates of good schools"—being deceived by cryptocurrency scams abroad that advertise false promises of high salaries.

Trafficking victim lured by Facebook ad 

The immigration bureau said that one 26-year-old Filipino who was illegally recruited to work in Thailand applied for a fake job posting advertised through Facebook.

The male Filipino victim was offered a salary of P40,000 a month and left the country in May “in the guise of being a tourist.”

“Upon repatriation, he admitted that he was recruited to work in Thailand through an ad he saw on Facebook and was contacted on Telegram by a Chinese national,” the bureau said in its statement.

Upon arrival in Thailand, he was transferred to Laos without his consent, which made him seek assistance from the Philippine Embassy, the bureau said.

 “This is something we see almost every day. Professionals coming from good backgrounds being victimized by this huge syndicate. We have sounded the alarm on this since last year,” Tansingco said. — Cristina Chi

Latest
