Pimentel wants Maharlika bill corrected

Senators gather to ratify the Maharlika Investment Fund bill at the Session Hall on May 31, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III wants the Maharlika Investment Fund bill to be returned to the plenary to correct the errors before President Marcos signs it into law.

“Recalling the approval of the MIF and returning it to the floor is the sole remedy left for Congress if it is to correct and clarify the discrepancies and ambiguous provisions in the MIF. There is no shortcut,” he said.

Pimentel is referring to errors in Sections 50 and 51, which respectively prescribe a 10-year and a 20-year period for the prosecution of crimes and offenses.

Pimentel previously urged the President to veto the “unsalvageable” bill after its hasty approval last month, following the Chief Executive’s certification of it as urgent.