PNP receives P7.13M in donated vans, computers

Philstar.com
June 8, 2023 | 5:42pm
PNP receives P7.13M in donated vans, computers
In this handout photo, Police Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. and Police Maj. Gen. Ronaldo Olay inspect a van donated to the Philippine National Police by the Armed Forces and Police Mutual Benefit Association, Inc.
PNP Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines —The Philippine National Police on Thursday received vehicles and computers donated by the Armed Forces and Police Mutual Benefit Association, Inc. that it said would boost police capability.

According to a release, the AFMBAI — an insurance and financial firm that serves uniformed personnel — donation of two vans and more than 80 computer sets is worth around P7.13 million. 

The PNP said the two vans will be essential additions to its vehicle fleet "with their invaluable functionality in responding to emergencies, conducting patrols, and facilitating the transportation of personnel and resources."

AFPMBAI also gave the national police 55 desktop computers and 33 laptops, which Police Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. — PNP chief — said would would be put to good use.

"The PNP will ensure their proper maintenance and judicious use to achieve their shared goals," he said. "Upholding the principles of integrity, professionalism, and service, the PNP is committed to executing their responsibilities guided by the principles of  'Serbisyong Nagkakaisa' (united in service)."

The PNP, in the same release, said: "In today's digitally-driven world, access to cutting-edge technology is crucial in the fight against crime. The IT equipment donated will empower the PNP with advanced tools for data management, intelligence gathering, and streamlined communication, enabling them to combat security challenges more effectively," it said.

In January, then PNP chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said the police will be focusing on combating cybercrime this year, saying these are "now the fastest-growing transnational organized crimes which affect hundreds of victims not only in the Philippines, but in other parts of the world."

The police Anti-Cybercrime Group has been issuing advisories to warn the public against threats like malware and ransomware.

In late 2022, it also launched operations against an unauthorized online lending agency that also subjected borrowers to public humiliation and harassment for unpaid loans as well as scammers who defrauded buyers over online purchases. 

CYBERCRIME

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
