^

Headlines

French court upholds Malaysia’s challenge vs $15-B award to Sulu heirs

Philstar.com
June 8, 2023 | 3:43pm
French court upholds Malaysiaâs challenge vs $15-B award to Sulu heirs
Map shows Sabah, formerly known as North Borneo.
Bing Maps

MANILA, Philippines — A French court has backed the Malaysian government’s challenge against the heirs of the last sultanate of Sulu, which means that Kuala Lumpur is no longer obliged to pay the Filipinos $14.9 billion. 

“The decision, which is final and binding, is a decisive victory for Malaysia in its ongoing pursuit of legal remedies, which Malaysia is confident will result in comprehensive defeat for the claimants and their funders,” Azalina Othman Said, Malaysia’s minister of Law and Institutional Reform, said in a statement dated June 6. 

A Paris arbitration court awarded the Sulu heirs rights over Sabah last year to cover for piled-up lease payments but the decision of the Paris Court of Appeals has nullified this, saying the decision was wrongly upheld. 

“Malaysia is seeking to have the annulment recorded in a court decision as soon as possible, which should lead to the collapse of the claimants’ global enforcement efforts to date,” according to Said.

She called the Paris arbitration award the “Sulu fraud” as she claimed “only fraudulent people will do this.”

The Sulu heirs have filed similar arbitration claims in courts across Europe, with decisions slated for the 27th this month in Amsterdam. A Luxembourg court will come out with their decision in September. 

The Sulu sultanate had power over southern Philippines and Sabah up until the British government transferred the latter to Malaysia in 1963. It was in 1878 when the last Sulu sultanate, Jamal Al Alam, inked a deed of lease with the British North Borneo Company. 

They leased the land initially for $5,000 a year before rent was hiked to $5,300. Heirs of the last Sulu sultanate received rental payments from the United Kingom from 1878 to 1962, while Malaysia shouldered the rental fees from 1963 to 2013. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs said last year that it will not comment publicly on the issue “as the Philippine government is not a party in this litigation.”

MALAYSIA AND THE SULTANATE OF SULU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TVJ&rsquo;s &lsquo;Dabarkads&rsquo; now on TV5

TVJ’s ‘Dabarkads’ now on TV5

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
Following their departure from production company Television and Production Exponent Inc., Eat Bulaga’s main hosts –...
Headlines
fbtw
Public barbs by UniTeam leaders signal brewing showdown

Public barbs by UniTeam leaders signal brewing showdown

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Allies of House Speaker Martin Romualdez have again rushed to publicly defend him, this time from a perceived slight from...
Headlines
fbtw
Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
For Philippine citizens to be eligible for visa-free entry, they must have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: 'Chedeng' may become typhoon by Friday

PAGASA: 'Chedeng' may become typhoon by Friday

8 hours ago
Chedeng—the country’s third cyclone of the year—remains far from the land. It was last spotted 1,070 kilometers...
Headlines
fbtw
Qualified Pinoys may travel to Canada visa-free

Qualified Pinoys may travel to Canada visa-free

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
Filipinos who have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272401
            [Title] => Court ordered to decide on De Lima's remaining drug case within 9 months
            [Summary] => The memorandum ordered the court to decide on the case “within the period provided under OCA Circular No. 83-2023, specifically within nine months, considering that the instant case has been pending for six years.”
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 16:14:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805248
            [AuthorName] => Kristine Joy Patag
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/afp-de-lima-center-may8_2023-06-08_16-09-46220_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272399
            [Title] => Digitization of healthcare, improved access to meds among Herbosa's priorities
            [Summary] => Herbosa said that digitalizing the healthcare system can make services accessible even in the country’s remote communities—places that lack access to the internet and stable mobile connection.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 15:49:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805246
            [AuthorName] => Gaea Katreena Cabico
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/herbosa-marcos_2023-06-08_15-21-42498_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272398
            [Title] => House urged to probe ‘inedible' rice distributed to public school teachers
            [Summary] => This is after the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) on Thursday said it has gathered complaints from teachers from Nueva Ecija, Mindoro and Bacolod City who were given rice that was "no longer edible” and appeared rotten or infested with bugs.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 15:12:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807493
            [AuthorName] => Cristina Chi
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2021/01/17/congress2020-12-0822-12-10_2021-01-17_17-34-2774_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272388
            [Title] => New DND chief Gibo says he won’t reinstate UP-DND accord
            [Summary] => Newly-appointed Defense Secretary Gilbert "Gibo" Teodoro Jr. on Thursday rejected the possibility of bringing back the Department of National Defense’s security accord with the University of the Philippines, which the government terminated in 2021.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 13:47:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807493
            [AuthorName] => Cristina Chi
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2020/11/19/diliman2018-11-1521-30-002020-11-1817-50-31_2020-11-19_12-10-5489_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272382
            [Title] => Alert Level 3 raised over Mayon, eruption possible
            [Summary] => Just this Monday, the institute placed Mayon under Alert Level 2 due to increasing unrest.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 12:52:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805246
            [AuthorName] => Gaea Katreena Cabico
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/mayon-junejpeg_2023-06-08_12-44-37779_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Court ordered to decide on De Lima's remaining drug case within 9 months

Court ordered to decide on De Lima's remaining drug case within 9 months

By Kristine Joy Patag | 35 minutes ago
The memorandum ordered the court to decide on the case “within the period provided under OCA Circular No. 83-2023, specifically...
Headlines
fbtw
Digitization of healthcare, improved access to meds among Herbosa's priorities

Digitization of healthcare, improved access to meds among Herbosa's priorities

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Herbosa said that digitalizing the healthcare system can make services accessible even in the country’s remote communities—places...
Headlines
fbtw
House urged to probe &lsquo;inedible' rice distributed to public school teachers

House urged to probe ‘inedible' rice distributed to public school teachers

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
This is after the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) on Thursday said it has gathered complaints from teachers from Nueva...
Headlines
fbtw
New DND chief Gibo says he won&rsquo;t reinstate UP-DND accord

New DND chief Gibo says he won’t reinstate UP-DND accord

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
Newly-appointed Defense Secretary Gilbert "Gibo" Teodoro Jr. on Thursday rejected the possibility of bringing back the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Alert Level 3 raised over Mayon, eruption possible

Alert Level 3 raised over Mayon, eruption possible

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Just this Monday, the institute placed Mayon under Alert Level 2 due to increasing unrest.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with