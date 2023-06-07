^

Headlines

Residents near Taal told to stay indoors, wear masks due to volcanic smog

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
June 7, 2023 | 12:48pm
Residents near Taal told to stay indoors, wear masks due to volcanic smog
The Taal volcano, which sits in a picturesque lake in Batangas province, is seen on March 26, 2022, after an eruption earlier in the morning sent ash and steam hundreds of metres into the sky.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists urged Wednesday residents near Taal Volcano to avoid outdoor activities and wear face masks to protect themselves from volcanic smog.

Phivolcs said in an advisory that active degassing of Taal Volcano’s main crater has been observed, resulting in the formation of volcanic smog or vog.

Vog, which consists of fine droplets containing volcanic gas such as sulfur dioxide, is acidic and can cause irritation of the eyes, throat and respiratory tract with severities depending on the gas concentrations and durations of exposure.

People with asthma, lung disease and heart disease, the elderly, pregnant women, and children are particularly sensitive to vog.

Phivolcs advised communities affected by the volcanic smog to do the following:

  • Stay indoors
  • Shut doors and windows to block out vog
  • Wear face masks, ideally N95
  • Drink plenty of water to reduce throat irritation or constriction
  • Seek help from a doctor or the barangay health unit if needed, especially if serious effects are experienced

Phivolcs noted that vog may persist over the Taal region while degassing activity, weak wind movement and humid atmospheric conditions prevail.

“Acid rain can be generated during periods of rainfall and volcanic gas emission over areas where the plume disperses, causing damage to crops and affecting metal roofs of houses and buildings,” the institute added.

Taal emitted an average of 7,680 tons of sulfur dioxide Tuesday and an average of 9,193 tons of sulfur dioxide Monday.

Canceled classes

The formation of vog prompted some local governments in Batangas to cancel classes. Classes in the following areas were suspended as of Wednesday morning:

  • Laurel
  • Talisay
  • Brgys. Banyaga, Bibinwang and Barigon in Agoncillo (until June 9)

Taal remains under Alert Level 1, which means the volcano is still in abnormal condition.

Steam-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island, according to Phivolcs.

PHILIPPINE INSTITUTE OF VOLCANOLOGY AND SEISMOLOGY (PHIVOLCS)

TAAL VOLCANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DepEd eyeing school break &lsquo;learning camp&rsquo;

DepEd eyeing school break ‘learning camp’

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
A national learning camp is being planned to address learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but groups warn the...
Headlines
fbtw
Korean&rsquo;s killers at Camp Crame convicted; &lsquo;brains&rsquo; cleared

Korean’s killers at Camp Crame convicted; ‘brains’ cleared

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
A Pampanga court has sentenced a police officer and a former aide at the National Bureau of Investigation to life in prison...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA becomes storm Chedeng

LPA becomes storm Chedeng

By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
Tropical cyclone Chedeng could intensify into a storm over Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and may continue to intensify...
Headlines
fbtw
Scared for your US visa application? Here are tips from the embassy

Scared for your US visa application? Here are tips from the embassy

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
Applicants should just focus on telling consular officers the truth, avoiding so-called agencies to help with their applications,...
Headlines
fbtw
BFP: Car battery explosion caused Post Office fire

BFP: Car battery explosion caused Post Office fire

1 day ago
A car battery stored along with office supplies, thinners, paints and cans in the basement of the Manila Central Post Office...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Former Sultan Kudarat governor is new TESDA chief

Former Sultan Kudarat governor is new TESDA chief

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
Mangudadatu replaces former TESDA Director General Danilo Cruz, who Marcos appointed to the position July 2022.
Headlines
fbtw
DND, DOH chiefs sworn in, get messages of support

DND, DOH chiefs sworn in, get messages of support

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
Messages of support greeted President Marcos’ appointment of Gilbert Teodoro as defense secretary and Teodoro Herbosa...
Headlines
fbtw
74 rockfall events recorded in Mayon

74 rockfall events recorded in Mayon

14 hours ago
A major eruption of Mayon Volcano remains a remote scenario for now, but it is showing increased volcanic activity, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
More bivalent vaccines needed &ndash; disease expert

More bivalent vaccines needed – disease expert

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The Philippines should acquire more bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as the bivalent jabs donated by Lithuania are insufficient...
Headlines
fbtw
Easing of inflation to 6.1% encouraging &ndash; Marcos

Easing of inflation to 6.1% encouraging – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The easing of inflation to 6.1 percent in May is “encouraging” as it indicates that the administration is heading...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with