Residents near Taal told to stay indoors, wear masks due to volcanic smog

The Taal volcano, which sits in a picturesque lake in Batangas province, is seen on March 26, 2022, after an eruption earlier in the morning sent ash and steam hundreds of metres into the sky.

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists urged Wednesday residents near Taal Volcano to avoid outdoor activities and wear face masks to protect themselves from volcanic smog.

Phivolcs said in an advisory that active degassing of Taal Volcano’s main crater has been observed, resulting in the formation of volcanic smog or vog.

Vog, which consists of fine droplets containing volcanic gas such as sulfur dioxide, is acidic and can cause irritation of the eyes, throat and respiratory tract with severities depending on the gas concentrations and durations of exposure.

People with asthma, lung disease and heart disease, the elderly, pregnant women, and children are particularly sensitive to vog.

Phivolcs advised communities affected by the volcanic smog to do the following:

Stay indoors

Shut doors and windows to block out vog

Wear face masks, ideally N95

Drink plenty of water to reduce throat irritation or constriction

Seek help from a doctor or the barangay health unit if needed, especially if serious effects are experienced

Phivolcs noted that vog may persist over the Taal region while degassing activity, weak wind movement and humid atmospheric conditions prevail.

“Acid rain can be generated during periods of rainfall and volcanic gas emission over areas where the plume disperses, causing damage to crops and affecting metal roofs of houses and buildings,” the institute added.

Taal emitted an average of 7,680 tons of sulfur dioxide Tuesday and an average of 9,193 tons of sulfur dioxide Monday.

Canceled classes

The formation of vog prompted some local governments in Batangas to cancel classes. Classes in the following areas were suspended as of Wednesday morning:

Laurel

Talisay

Brgys. Banyaga, Bibinwang and Barigon in Agoncillo (until June 9)

Taal remains under Alert Level 1, which means the volcano is still in abnormal condition.

Steam-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island, according to Phivolcs.