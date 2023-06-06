^

Headlines

Marcos middle name unmentionable for VP Sara

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
June 6, 2023 | 12:00am
Marcos middle name unmentionable for VP Sara
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with overseas Filipino workers based in Singapore during his state visit on September 6, 2022.
Facebook / Bongbong Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — Has “Romualdez” become an unmentionable name for Vice President Sara Duterte?

Amid reports of a rift between her and Speaker Martin Romualdez, Duterte expressed yesterday her “love” and gratitude to President Marcos, but refused to mention his middle initial.

“Hindi ko na banggitin ang middle initial niya… Mahal ko si apo BBM (I will not mention his middle initial… I love apo BBM),” Duterte said at the start of her speech for the Office of the Vice President (OVP)’s thanksgiving event for its partners dubbed Pasidungog (Tribute) held at a hotel in Manila yesterday.

Apo is an Ilocano term expressing high regard for an older person.

Marcos’ middle name is Romualdez. His mother, former first lady Imelda Romualdez-Marcos, is the aunt of the Speaker.

“Alam mo, apo, alam mo ‘yan na mahal kita (You know, apo, you know that I love you),” Duterte added, still addressing the President.

Duterte, who is also the education secretary, then went on to thank Marcos for his support for the projects of the OVP as well as the Department of Education (DepEd).

The Vice President also shared how she and Marcos became closer during the campaign period, saying they used to laugh about “private jokes.”

Duterte said she even made a joke to the President to be careful of women who might get attracted to him.

“And when the campaign season was about to end, I told him, ‘Apo, when you become president, be careful as there are certain segments of the female population that are attracted to power and men in power,’” Duterte said in English and Filipino.

“I told him, mag-ingat ka, baka madagdagan ang anak mo (be careful because you might have another child)... So, that’s how we know we developed our friendship. And I want you all to know, mahal na mahal ko si apong BBM (I love apong BBM so much),” she added.

The rumor about the rift between Duterte and Romualdez started when former president and incumbent Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, a close political ally of the Duterte family, was demoted from being a senior deputy speaker to just deputy speaker.

A day after Arroyo’s demotion, Duterte announced her resignation from the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD), saying that her stay in office “cannot be poisoned by political toxicity or undermined by execrable political powerplay.”

Arroyo is a stalwart of the Lakas-CMD, serving as its president emeritus, while Romualdez is its current president.

Duterte joined the Lakas-CMD in November 2021, as she announced her decision to run for vice president.

Rumors recently circulated that Arroyo was demoted for allegedly plotting to unseat Romualdez as Speaker.

Arroyo has denied the allegation, saying that “being speaker once more is no longer part of my political objectives.”

Just recently, Duterte also posted a cryptic message calling out someone to stop being a “tambaloslos,” a Visayan mythical creature with a large mouth and penis believed to confuse or mislead people.

Tambaloslos is also Visayan and Cebuano slang for someone who is all talk, inept or stupid, usually used as an insult against a male.

Fight vs poverty, insurgency, terrorism

During the same event, Duterte paid tribute to government agencies and private partners of the OVP, enjoining them to continue supporting her office’s fight against poverty, insurgency, terrorism, illegal drugs and criminality.

“The success of the Office of the Vice President’s programs is a win for every Filipino,” Duterte said in her speech.

“That is why we are looking forward to our continued unity – that we will be able to empower more Filipinos, especially those whose lives have been chronically cornered by the violence of poverty,” she added.

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NAIA Terminal 3 saddled with longer passenger queues

NAIA Terminal 3 saddled with longer passenger queues

By Rudy Santos | 2 days ago
Passengers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 are facing long lines at the immigration area, particularly during...
Headlines
fbtw
After months of caretakers, Marcos names health and defense chiefs

After months of caretakers, Marcos names health and defense chiefs

5 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has appointed lawyer and mining firm executive Gilberto Teodoro as defense...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Saudi hiring 1M OFWs, Maharlika updates, goodbye 'Eat...Bulaga!'?

News from home: Saudi hiring 1M OFWs, Maharlika updates, goodbye 'Eat...Bulaga!'?

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines pitches international law, multilateralism at top Asian defense meet

Philippines pitches international law, multilateralism at top Asian defense meet

By Kaycee Valmonte | 10 hours ago
“We realize that right alone, does not make might as it is ultimately your support that will preserve the global order...
Headlines
fbtw
Scared for your US visa application? Here are tips from the embassy

Scared for your US visa application? Here are tips from the embassy

By Kaycee Valmonte | 7 hours ago
Applicants should just focus on telling consular officers the truth, avoiding so-called agencies to help with their applications,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271828
            [Title] => New DND, DOH chiefs named
            [Summary] => President Marcos has appointed Gilbert Teodoro Jr. and Teodoro Herbosa as secretaries of the Department of National Defense and Department of Health, two Cabinet positions long held by officers-in-charge.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-06 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804761
            [AuthorName] => Helen Flores
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/05/1_2023-06-05_23-26-26132_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271824
            [Title] => Philippines, Israel seek to expand security, economic ties
            [Summary] => President Marcos met with visiting Israeli Foreign Minister Eliyahu Cohen at Malacañang yesterday as part of efforts to boost security and economic ties between the two countries.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-06 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804761
            [AuthorName] => Helen Flores
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/05/2_2023-06-05_23-21-13339_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271821
            [Title] => DA exec faces complaint over sugar imports
            [Summary] => Department of Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban is facing a complaint for graft and usurpation of authority over alleged illegal importation of refined sugar last February.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-06 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/05/3_2023-06-05_23-16-30180_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271816
            [Title] => PAGASA monitoring 2 weather systems outside PAR
            [Summary] =>  The state weather bureau is monitoring cloud clusters and a low-pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-06 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807714
            [AuthorName] => Bella Cariaso
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/05/4_2023-06-05_23-12-18773_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271809
            [Title] => Mayon, Taal volcanoes acting up – Phivolcs
            [Summary] => The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised Alert Level 2 over Mayon Volcano in Albay amid increased sulfur emissions and rockfalls from the summit’s lava dome.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-06 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807714
            [AuthorName] => Bella Cariaso
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/05/5_2023-06-05_23-06-42312_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
New DND, DOH chiefs named

New DND, DOH chiefs named

By Helen Flores | 52 minutes ago
President Marcos has appointed Gilbert Teodoro Jr. and Teodoro Herbosa as secretaries of the Department of National Defense...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Israel seek to expand security, economic ties

Philippines, Israel seek to expand security, economic ties

By Helen Flores | 52 minutes ago
President Marcos met with visiting Israeli Foreign Minister Eliyahu Cohen at Malacañang yesterday as part of efforts...
Headlines
fbtw
DA exec faces complaint over sugar imports

DA exec faces complaint over sugar imports

52 minutes ago
Department of Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban is facing a complaint for graft and usurpation of authority...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA monitoring 2 weather systems outside PAR

PAGASA monitoring 2 weather systems outside PAR

By Bella Cariaso | 52 minutes ago
The state weather bureau is monitoring cloud clusters and a low-pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibi...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayon, Taal volcanoes acting up &ndash; Phivolcs

Mayon, Taal volcanoes acting up – Phivolcs

By Bella Cariaso | 52 minutes ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised Alert Level 2 over Mayon Volcano in Albay amid increased...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with