In Asia defense summit, Philippines stresses upholding international law, multilateralism amid rising tensions

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines during “Asia’s premier defense summit” has stressed the importance of countries upholding international law amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region.

Speaking before analysts, defense and diplomacy officials, and security experts, Defense Officer-in-Charge Carlito Galvez Jr. emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law as well as engaging with other countries through dialogue and multilateralism.

Galvez attended the three-day International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue from June 2 to 4 in Singapore.

During his speech on June 3, Galvez also noted that it was the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea that guided the Philippines in settling a dispute at the Hague tribunal.

“We realize that right alone, does not make might as it is ultimately your support that will preserve the global order at sea and uphold the universally recognized principles of international law,” Galvez said.

“Along this line, we welcome the G7’s recent statement which reaffirms the legally-binding nature of the award, and all other statements made by governments around the world which uphold the ruling as a milestone in corpus of international law.”

During the three-day G7 Summit held two weeks ago in Hiroshima, chief leaders of the United States, Japan, Italy, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany opposed in a communiqué their opposition to “China’s militarization activities in the region.” G7 countries also noted that they are open to working with nations for a free and open Indo-Pacific while opposing “any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion.”

G7 leaders reiterated that the award given by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016, which invalidated China’s expansive sweeping nine-dash claims that cover even the West Philippine Sea, is “legally binding upon the parties to those proceedings” and may also be used as a basis for resolving disputes.

READ: G7 declares support for South China Sea arbitral ruling

The Philippines is one of the countries that continues to bear the brunt of China’s military tactics—with intimidation and attacks reported by the Philippine Coast Guard and even Filipino fisherfolk while in the West Philippine Sea.

Support for multilateralism, strengthening ASEAN

During his speech, Galvez also highlighted the importance of multilateralism—or working with more states—to ensure regional peace and stability to establish trust among nations. This is an echo of the Philippine stance, with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo noting that multilateralism helps open up spaces for “more vital voices” in the international arena.

Galvez points to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a good example of multilateralism that works. He said the regional bloc offers “a neutral ground where all table their interests in their region.”

“It is also in this light that the Philippines continues to seek a substantive ASEAN-China Code of Conduct in the South China Sea through a process that perseveres, despite the pressures of destabilizing actions and incidents of intimidation,” Galvez said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said in December last year that the document is still “very far from concluding” and so far, only the preambular part of the code has been finalized.

READ: ‘Tensions are increasing’: Marcos urges ASEAN leaders to finalize SCS conduct

Other alliances in the Indo-Pacific include the Quad—Australia, India, Japan, and the United States—as well as AUKUS, where the US, Australia, and the United Kingdom are a part.

China's defense minister warned Sunday against establishing NATO-like military alliances in the Asia-Pacific, saying they would plunge the region into a "whirlpool" of conflict. Li Shangfu's comments came a day after US and Chinese military vessels sailed close to each other in the flashpoint Taiwan Strait, an incident that provoked anger from both sides.

RELATED: China warns 'NATO-like' alliances could lead to conflict in Asia-Pacific

Beijing also previously expressed concern after Australia announced it was acquiring nuclear-powered submarines from the US through the AUKUS. – with reports from Agence France-Presse and Michael Punongbayan (The Philippine STAR newspaper)