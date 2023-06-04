Philippine Coast Guard: No fisherfolk displaced by exercises with US, Japan

The Philippine Coast Guard, the United States Coast Guard, and the Japanese Coast Guard will conduct the first-ever trilateral maritime exercises from June 1 to 8, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday said its ongoing trilateral exercises with counterparts from the United States and Japan will not affect the livelihoods of fisherfolk in Mariveles, Bataan.

The PCG said the first-ever trilateral exercises from June 1 to 8 will only occupy a small space in the waters and exercises will not include war games.

“This is just a search and rescue [exercise]. There will be no live fire drills like the ones held by the military under the Balikatan exercises,” R. Adm. Armando Balilo, PCG spokesperson, told Super Radyo DzBB in Filipino on Sunday.

A no-sail-zone policy was implemented in at least five towns in Zambales province in April as military personnel from the Philippines, the US, and Australia participated in the largest-ever annual Balikatan exercises that lasted until the end of that month.

Fisherfolk group PAMALAKAYA previously opposed the government’s no-sail-policy in Zambales and its move to relocate some fishers from 21 Ilocos Norte towns because of the exercises.

Together with the US Coast Guard and the Japan Coast Guard, the PCG will be holding communication and photo exercises, and maneuvering drills, among others until this week. Balilo said at least 250 personnel from the PCG will participate, while 70 Japanese coastguardsmen and around 90 to 100 American personnel will join the exercises.

Personnel will also be involved in an exercise simulating a situation involving piracy and the transfer of weapons of mass destruction at sea.

“[The] US and Japan have long been helping out with the Philippines’ human resource development and they always have mobile training units here for law enforcement and search and rescue operations,” Balilo said.

The PCG also sends some of its personnel to the USCG and the JCG’s respective headquarters in Tokyo and in the US for professional opportunities. Aside from maritime exercises, the trilateral exchange will also pave the way for women-to-women staff exchange opportunities.

“This is the right avenue to validate and see the fruit of their mentorship for Filipinos,” he said.