^

Headlines

Philippine Coast Guard: No fisherfolk displaced by exercises with US, Japan

Philstar.com
June 4, 2023 | 3:24pm
Philippine Coast Guard: No fisherfolk displaced by exercises with US, Japan
The Philippine Coast Guard, the United States Coast Guard, and the Japanese Coast Guard will conduct the first-ever trilateral maritime exercises from June 1 to 8, 2023.
Philippine Coast Guard, handout

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday said its ongoing trilateral exercises with counterparts from the United States and Japan will not affect the livelihoods of fisherfolk in Mariveles, Bataan.

The PCG said the first-ever trilateral exercises from June 1 to 8 will only occupy a small space in the waters and exercises will not include war games.  

“This is just a search and rescue [exercise]. There will be no live fire drills like the ones held by the military under the Balikatan exercises,” R. Adm. Armando Balilo, PCG spokesperson, told Super Radyo DzBB in Filipino on Sunday. 

A no-sail-zone policy was implemented in at least five towns in Zambales province in April as military personnel from the Philippines, the US, and Australia participated in the largest-ever annual Balikatan exercises that lasted until the end of that month. 

Fisherfolk group PAMALAKAYA previously opposed the government’s no-sail-policy in Zambales and its move to relocate some fishers from 21 Ilocos Norte towns because of the exercises. 

RELATED: AFP: Balikatan disruption of fishing a 'small inconvenience' for national security

Together with the US Coast Guard and the Japan Coast Guard, the PCG will be holding communication and photo exercises, and maneuvering drills, among others until this week. Balilo said at least 250 personnel from the PCG will participate, while 70 Japanese coastguardsmen  and around 90 to 100 American personnel will join the exercises.

Personnel will also be involved in an exercise simulating a situation involving piracy and the transfer of weapons of mass destruction at sea. 

“[The] US and Japan have long been helping out with the Philippines’ human resource development and they always have mobile training units here for law enforcement and search and rescue operations,” Balilo said.

The PCG also sends some of its personnel to the USCG and the JCG’s respective headquarters in Tokyo and in the US for professional opportunities. Aside from maritime exercises, the trilateral exchange will also pave the way for women-to-women staff exchange opportunities. 

“This is the right avenue to validate and see the fruit of their mentorship for Filipinos,” he said. 

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
President Sergio Osme&ntilde;a&rsquo;s father finally known

President Sergio Osmeña’s father finally known

By Caecent No-ot Magsumbol | 16 hours ago
After 145 years, the real father of former president Sergio Osmeña Sr. has been revealed, thanks to DNA testing.
Headlines
fbtw
NAIA Terminal 3 saddled with longer passenger queues

NAIA Terminal 3 saddled with longer passenger queues

By Rudy Santos | 16 hours ago
Passengers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 are facing long lines at the immigration area, particularly during...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines may have up to 15 cyclones until October, PAGASA says

Philippines may have up to 15 cyclones until October, PAGASA says

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Around 10 to 15 tropical cyclones may enter or form within the Philippine area of responsibility from June to October 2023, the...
Headlines
fbtw
Maharlika errors can only be fixed in Congress &ndash; senator

Maharlika errors can only be fixed in Congress – senator

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
The conflicting provisions in the Maharlika Investment Fund bill can only be amended through a joint resolution of Congr...
Headlines
fbtw
P40 billion needed yearly for food stamp project

P40 billion needed yearly for food stamp project

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Discussions are still ongoing on how to bankroll the implementation of the government’s food stamp program, which would...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hundreds of cyclists join ride for climate justice, bigger climate financing

Hundreds of cyclists join ride for climate justice, bigger climate financing

1 hour ago
The Asia-wide bike protest on Sunday was the seventh since 2021 and was meant to create awareness on the climate crisis and...
Headlines
fbtw
UNESCO condemns killing of Oriental Mindoro broadcaster Cris Bundoquin

UNESCO condemns killing of Oriental Mindoro broadcaster Cris Bundoquin

7 hours ago
"The continued targeting of journalists reporting on environmental issues represents a particularly concerning trend for freedom...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT: 83% of Pinoys are internet users, but&hellip;

DICT: 83% of Pinoys are internet users, but…

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
Eighty-three percent of Filipinos are users of the internet – but many of them don’t use it for learning or tap...
Headlines
fbtw
UPCAT back after 3 years

UPCAT back after 3 years

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
After three years of postponement due to the pandemic, the highly anticipated University of the Philippines College Admission...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate may reopen Degamo slay probe

Senate may reopen Degamo slay probe

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
The Senate committee on public order and illegal drugs is considering reopening its investigation into the killing of Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with