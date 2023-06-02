^

Headlines

Pimentel calls on Marcos to veto pet Maharlika Investment Fund bill

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
June 2, 2023 | 1:06pm
Pimentel calls on Marcos to veto pet Maharlika Investment Fund bill
Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III speaks at the Senate session on Monday, May 30, 2023 seeking clarification from Sen. Mark Villar, author of the bill establishing the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund, which had been marked "urgent" by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Senate PRIB / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on Thursday called on President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to veto the bill seeking to establish the Maharlika Investment Fund, a priority measure of the chief executive and one that the Senate worked overtime this week to pass. 

The Maharlika bill was sent to Malacañang for Marcos’ signature after both chambers of Congress approved the proposal Wednesday. 

“The bill, in its current form, is not acceptable. I am calling on the president to exercise his veto power and return the measure to Congress,” Pimentel — who was not in the session hall when senators voted on the measure past midnight Wednesday — said on Friday.

The minority lawmaker stressed the MIF is “full of opaque provisions, contradictions, ambiguities, and loopholes” which both chambers, in their desire to fasttrack its passage, failed to address. 

Returning the bill to Congress will allow lawmakers to resolve conflicting provisions, and add more safeguards to protect the funds and foster transparency, Pimentel also said.

Lawmakers assured the public that pension funds and social security will not be used to bankroll the controversial MIF although Marcos had indicated that the pension funds could still put money in Maharlika if they feel it is a good investment.

The MIF seeks to establish a sovereign wealth fund by tapping funding from government financial institutions. 

Veto unlikely

While the president has the power to veto bills, that is unlikely for Maharlika, which Marcos certified urgent in both chambers of Congress. 

This prompted the Senate to immediately pass the measure on third reading after its approval on second reading without having to wait the three days required for regular bills.

Only Sen. Risa Hontiveros voted against the measure while Pimentel, and Sens. Francis Joseph "Chiz" Escudero and Maria Josefa Imelda "Imee" Marcos, were absent when a vote was called. Sen. Nancy Binay abstained from voting.

Pimentel said the Supreme Court will be the next battleground for the MIF. He added if the measure is not vetoed, it cannot stand the scrutiny of the high court. 

Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay), however, said that congressional wisdom and expediency are not justiciable issues before the Supreme Court.

“I do not see any constitutional infirmity in the MIF to merit the Supreme Court’s exercise of judicial review, albeit its being errant in wisdom,” Lagman said.

“The remedy against an unwise or improvident law is to seek its amendment or repeal by the legislature itself,” he added. — with report from Xave Gregorio and Ramon Royandoyan

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

KOKO PIMENTEL

MAHARLIKA INVESTMENT FUND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eat Bulaga hosts leave home TV production company

Eat Bulaga hosts leave home TV production company

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
The main hosts of the longest-running noontime show Eat Bulaga – former senator Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey...
Headlines
fbtw
Angat can&rsquo;t sustain additional water allocation

Angat can’t sustain additional water allocation

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Angat Dam will not be able to sustain the current allocation of raw water for private concessionaires after June 15, according...
Headlines
fbtw
EDCA sites boost defense posture in region &ndash; US

EDCA sites boost defense posture in region – US

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
With four new Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement sites in strategic locations throughout the Philippine archipelago, the...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ to use 1st affidavits of Degamo slay suspects

DOJ to use 1st affidavits of Degamo slay suspects

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Even if all the accused gunmen in the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo have recanted their statements, the...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte rejects calls to become anti-drug czar

Duterte rejects calls to become anti-drug czar

By Edith Regalado | 14 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte has rejected calls for him to become drug czar in the administration of President Marcos,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Countries tussle at 'rocky' global plastic talks

Countries tussle at 'rocky' global plastic talks

5 hours ago
Negotiators charged with hammering out a global treaty to end plastic pollution were warned there was "no time to lose" on...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine eyes 97.5% rice self-sufficiency in 5 years

Philippine eyes 97.5% rice self-sufficiency in 5 years

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Marcos aims to achieve 97.5 percent rice sufficiency in five years through a program that bears the name of an agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw
Bivalent jabs to become 3rd booster for HCWs, seniors

Bivalent jabs to become 3rd booster for HCWs, seniors

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The donated bivalent COVID-19 vaccines will be used as 3rd booster shots for health care workers and senior citizens in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Maharlika critics slam hasty bill approval

Maharlika critics slam hasty bill approval

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
Critics of the Maharlika Investment Fund slammed yesterday what they described as the bill’s hasty approval, raising...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Importers should pay pre-inspection cost of agricultural products&rsquo;

‘Importers should pay pre-inspection cost of agricultural products’

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
A ranking official of the Department of Agriculture said that importers should shoulder the additional cost of pre-shipping...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with