Weekly COVID-19 tally lower by 6% at 11,667 cases
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines posted 11,667 COVID-19 cases in the past week, with a daily average of 1,667, the Department of Health said Monday.
The daily average from May 22 to May 28 was 6% lower than a week earlier, according to the latest DOH bulletin. Of the additional cases, 105 were severe and critical.
There were 554 patients in severe and critical conditions, which accounted for 10.1% of the total COVID-19 admissions in the country.
The DOH also reported that only 21.8% of 2,077 beds in intensive care units nationwide were used, while 23.2% of 18,121 non-ICU beds were occupied.
Meanwhile, no deaths were verified in the past week.
In a separate report, OCTA Research fellow Guido David said the seven-day positivity rate in Metro Manila decreased to 22% on Saturday from 25.7%.
The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 also dropped in Batangas, Bulacan, Camarines Sur, Cavite, Isabela, Laguna, Rizal, and Zambales. The figures, however, remain high.
The World Health Organization recommends the proportion of COVID-19 tests coming back positive should remain below 5% to ensure the spread of the virus is under control. The DOH, however, has emphasized that the positivity rate should not be used as a sole indicator to evaluate the country’s COVID-19 situation as it can be affected by the number of people who get tested for the virus.
The Philippines has confirmed over 4.1 million COVID-19 infections, with more than 66,000 deaths, since the pandemic began in early 2020.
