^

Headlines

Supplies ready for 10,000 families amid typhoon ‘Betty’ — UNICEF

Philstar.com
May 29, 2023 | 1:02pm
Supplies ready for 10,000 families amid typhoon â€˜Bettyâ€™ â€” UNICEF
In this undated handout photo received from Ivana Police station on May 27, 2023, shows police personnel helping residents reinforce the roof of their homes in Ivana town, Batanes province, on the very tip of the Philippines, ahead of super Typhoon Mawar grazing the province.
AFP / Ivana Police station

MANILA, Philippines — The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund said it has prepositioned supplies good for 10,000 families as the Philippines braced for Typhoon Betty (international name: Mawar).

These emergency supplies include schools-in-a-box kits, family hygiene and dignity kits, tents, water purification tablets, as well as ready-to-use therapeutic food, among others.

The UN agency said these can be distributed on short notice via its partners.

“UNICEF expresses its concern for children and families who continue to pay the price for extreme weather brought about by climate change,” it said in a statement.

UNICEF last week released a study showing that Filipino children are among the most vulnerable to exposure to overlapping climate and environmental shocks as the Philippines remains to be one of the countries that are most affected by climate change.

PAGASA’s 11 a.m. bulletin on Monday showed Betty slowing down while moving over waters 470 kilometers off the east of Cagayan in Aparri at 15 kilometers per hour going northwest.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 is hoisted over Batanes as well as over Sta. Ana, Gonzaga, and Babuyan Islands in Cagayan, while 16 areas in northern Luzon are under Wind Signal No. 1.

The country’s second cyclone of the year is forecast to enhance the southwest monsoon in the next three days, according to PAGASA. Occasional to monsoon rains are expected in the western portions of Southern Luzon and most of Visayas. — Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico and Cristina Chi

BETTY

UNICEF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Senators want more time to study Maharlika bill

Senators want more time to study Maharlika bill

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
The Senate leadership’s target to pass the Maharlika Investment Fund may be this week before Congress goes on break,...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Betty slows down, but will enhance monsoon

Betty slows down, but will enhance monsoon

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Typhoon Betty has weakened, but more than 200 millimeters of rain are expected in Northern Luzon and western section of Southern...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 raised over 12 areas as 'Betty' slightly weakens

Signal No. 1 raised over 12 areas as 'Betty' slightly weakens

By Kaycee Valmonte | 20 hours ago
Typhoon “Betty” (international name: Mawar) has slightly weakened while moving west northwestward over the sea...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on May 29 due to Typhoon Betty

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on May 29 due to Typhoon Betty

1 day ago
Below is a live list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes on Monday, May 29.
Headlines
fbtw
GMA clears First Lady in House coup spat

GMA clears First Lady in House coup spat

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos had nothing to do with any plot to oust Speaker Martin Romualdez as leader of the House of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Signal No. 2 up in parts of northern Luzon due to 'Betty'

Signal No. 2 up in parts of northern Luzon due to 'Betty'

5 hours ago
PAGASA hoisted wind signals in parts of Luzon due to Betty.
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos forms inter-agency body to address inflation

President Marcos forms inter-agency body to address inflation

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos has formed an inter-agency body tasked to rein in increases in the prices of basic commodities and electricity...
Headlines
fbtw
Deferment of P150/K SRP for red onion defended

Deferment of P150/K SRP for red onion defended

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture defended its decision to postpone the implementation of the P150 suggested retail price (SRP)...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ: Let DICT help in national ID rollout

DOJ: Let DICT help in national ID rollout

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
President Marcos should delegate certain functions of the Philippine Statistics Authority to the Department of Information...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP begins school bag distribution, tree planting

OVP begins school bag distribution, tree planting

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
The Office of the Vice President kicked off a nationwide distribution of one million bags containing school supplies and dental...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with