News from home: Manila Post Office fire, TeleRadyo shutdown, OFWs vs ex-Syria envoy

The government’s job-matching program for OFWs affected by Kuwait’s suspension of new work and entry visas for Filipinos began last week. The first batch consisting of 32 out of the 815 OFWs the Department of Migrant Workers logged got their P30,000 assistance package and the processing of their job placements.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. later said that he is not in favor of imposing a total deployment ban of workers to Kuwait. The Philippines earlier halted the deployment of new household workers to the Gulf state following the death of Jullebee Ranara.