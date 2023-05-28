^

Headlines

Northern Luzon, Palawan residents evacuate due to typhoon, monsoon rains

Philstar.com
May 28, 2023 | 10:47am
Northern Luzon, Palawan residents evacuate due to typhoon, monsoon rains
This undated handout photo received from the Tactical Operations Group-Philippine Air force (TOG 2- PAF) on May 27, 2023, shows police and coast guard personnel unloading relief supplies from an air force C-130 transport plane at Basco airport, Batanes province, north of Manila, before Super Typhoon Mawar grazes past the province.
Handout / Tactical Operations Group-Philippine Air force (TOG 2- PAF) / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Officials said residents in Northern Luzon and in other areas such as Palawan, Pampanga and Negros Occidental already evacuated their homes due to Typhoon Betty and southwest monsoon.

Edgar Allan Tabell, director at the Department of Interior and Local Government, said residents in Cagayan towns such as Sta. Ana and Gonzaga started evacuating from their homes on Saturday. 

“We know the experiences of our countrymen in Northern Luzon, particularly those residing in Cagayan, Isabela – this is not new to them so they already know of the protocols,” Tabell said in a news forum on Saturday. 

State weather forecasters said Betty has already weakened to typhoon category as it moves over the Philippine Sea. PAGASA has hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 in 12 areas, including Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Abayao, Ilocos Norte, Kalinga , Quirino as well as some parts of Abra, Mountiain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and Nueva Viscaya.

READ: 'Betty' weakens to typhoon; Signal No. 1 up in 12 areas

Meanwhile, the Office of Civil Defense at the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council said residents in Negros Occidental, Palawan, and Pampanga have already started their preemptive evacuation on Friday.

“This is due to heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon, so it’s not directly due to typhoon Betty,” OCD-NDRRMC information officer Diego Mariano said. 

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said it already has P598 million worth of funds on standby aside from its P525-million quick response funds. The department has also prepositioned nearly a million family food packs and P819-million non-food relief goods to help those who may be affected by the weather disturbances.

It also prepared P2.1 billion in disaster risk funds. 

Several government agencies, such as the Philippine Coast Guard and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, also said they have prepared personnel and their assets to assist with humanitarian relief programs ahead of the onslaught of the typhoon. 

READ: DSWD, Coast Guard prepare for typhoon ‘Mawar’ response

Kaycee Valmonte

BETTY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
More areas in Luzon placed under Signal No. 1 due to Super Typhoon Betty

More areas in Luzon placed under Signal No. 1 due to Super Typhoon Betty

By James Relativo | 18 hours ago
Super Typhoon Betty slightly weakend and is now moving westward, however more areas are now under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal...
Headlines
fbtw
Signals raised as Betty maintains strength

Signals raised as Betty maintains strength

By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has started to raise tropical cyclone wind...
Headlines
fbtw
PAL cancels 16 flights to Basco, Laoag

PAL cancels 16 flights to Basco, Laoag

By Rudy Santos | 12 hours ago
The country’s carrier Philippine Airlines cancelled 16 flights from Manila to Basco in Batanes and Laoag in Ilocos,...
Headlines
fbtw
Kuwait stands firm on visa ban

Kuwait stands firm on visa ban

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior remained firm on its decision to withhold the issuance of any type of visa for Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Deployment ban over Kuwait visa issue might be an overreaction
play

Marcos: Deployment ban over Kuwait visa issue might be an overreaction

1 day ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is not in favor of banning deployment of migrant workers to Kuwait, which has suspended...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

April 28, 2023 - 11:27am
The creation of public libraries and improvement of existing ones all over the country, including those in public schools,...
Headlines
fbtw
Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

March 17, 2023 - 10:43am
Students may find themselves not worrying about paying off their loans immediately in times of calamities if a bill authorizing...
Headlines
fbtw
Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

By Cristina Chi | February 3, 2023 - 6:48pm
Filipinos have increasingly developed aspirations to study overseas — and eventually work there — despite the...
Headlines
fbtw
New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

February 3, 2023 - 2:40pm
Newly-elected Philippine Marketing Association (PMA) President Sy Bryan D. Lato will push for initiatives and collaborations...
Headlines
fbtw
UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

January 13, 2023 - 1:52pm
For having produced outstanding figures in literature, arts, and culture, the Varsitarian has an entry in the Cultural Center...
Headlines
fbtw
BCPD scholars shine as they join 2022 pandemic graduates

BCPD scholars shine as they join 2022 pandemic graduates

August 17, 2022 - 1:02pm
The school’s 30th Commencement Exercises, themed “Pursuing Dreams and Fostering Resilience in the Face of Adversity,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with