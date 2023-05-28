^

'Betty' weakens to typhoon; Signal No. 1 up in 12 areas

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 28, 2023 | 7:30am
'Betty' weakens to typhoon; Signal No. 1 up in 12 areas
Satellite image taken 7:25 a.m. of May 28 shows Typhoon Betty.
MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA has downgraded “Betty” to typhoon category as it moves over the Philippine Sea.

Weather forecasters said in its 11:00 p.m. bulletin on Saturday that Betty weakened to typhoon category.

As of 4:00 a.m. Sunday, Betty was located 815 km east of Northern Luzon. It is moving west northwestward at 20 kph, packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 215 kph.

PAGASA said that Betty will continue moving west northwestward or northwestward until Monday, while gradually slowing down.

Weather specialist Grace Catañeda said that Betty “will likely become slow moving or almost stationary by Tuesday while over the waters east of Batanes.”

Betty is also seen to remain as typhoon category throughout forecast period, while it may further weaken to severe tropical storm category by late Thursday or early Friday.

Still, PAGASA said that a marine gale warning remains in effect over the northern eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

Monsoon rains expected

PAGASA said Betty will enhance the Southwest Monsoon the coming week.

It warned that monsoon rains will be likely to be experienced in the the western portions of MIMAROPA and Western Visayas from Monday to Wednesday.

“Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days,” it said.

The enhanced southweast monsoon may also bring occasionally gusts reaching strong breeze to near gale strength starting Sunday night or Monday morning, over most of Visayas, eastern portion of Central Luzon, the eastern and southern portion of Southern Luzon, and the northern portion of Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the western portion of Luzon may also experience the same conditions beginning Tuesday or Wednesday.

Signal No. 1

PAGASA has hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over the following areas:

  • Batanes
  • Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
  • Isabela
  • Apayao
  • Ilocos Norte
  • the northern and central portions of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Malibcong, Danglas, La Paz, Dolores, Tayum, Bucay, Sallapadan, Daguioman, Bucloc, Boliney)
  • Kalinga
  • the eastern and central portions of Mountain Province (Sadanga, Barlig, Natonin, Paracelis, Bontoc)
  • the eastern and central portions of Ifugao (Mayoyao, Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista, Banaue, Hingyon, Lagawe, Lamut, Kiangan, Asipulo)
  • the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)
  • Quirino
  • the northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Solano, Bagabag, Diadi, Villaverde, Bayombong, Ambaguio)

PAGASA warned that minimal to minor impacts caused by strong winds or strong breeze to near gale strength are possible in these areas. “Such conditions may begin tonight or tomorrow,” it added.

Forecast position

  • May 28, 2023 02:00 PM - 600 km Northeast of Virac, Catanduanes
  • May 29, 2023 02:00 AM - 485 km East of Aparri, Cagayan
  • May 29, 2023 02:00 PM - 380 km East of Calayan, Cagayan
  • May 30, 2023 02:00 AM - 300 km East of Calayan, Cagayan
  • May 30, 2023 02:00 PM - 215 km East Southeast of Basco, Batanes
  • May 31, 2023 02:00 AM - 180 km East of Basco, Batanes
  • Jun 01, 2023 02:00 AM - 195 km East Northeast of Basco, Batanes
  • Jun 02, 2023 02:00 AM - 405 km Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

