Comelec rejects Impact Hub's P15.3-M claim for 2022 Presidential, VP debates

Philstar.com
May 23, 2023 | 10:40am
Comelec rejects Impact Hub's P15.3-M claim for 2022 Presidential, VP debates
Presidential candidates attend the first round of Comelec-sponsored Pilipinas Debates 2022 at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila tent in Pasay City on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has denied Impact Hub Manila’s move to claim P15.3 million for expenses incurred in the 2022 presidential and vice presidential debates due to lack of documentary requirements.

In a letter dated May 19 addressed to Impact Hub’s counsel Karla Frias, Comelec noted that requests for payment should be made with an invoice. It added that “claims for payment not compliant with the pertinent procurement, accounting and auditing rules will not be processed” as this could result to disallowance by the Commission on Audit. 

“Upon evaluation, Impact Hub’s demand for payment is not accompanied by the documentary requirements necessary to establish the validity of claim,” Comelec said.

Impact Hub Manila demanded the poll body’s payment last week. 

A private firm which provided the poll body logistical and technical support to hold the debates, Impact Hub entered into a deal with Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila for the five-part “town hall.” 

However, the last two parts of the series had to be rescheduled and were instead sponsored by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas after Impact Hub found itself in a payment mess with hotel management due to “misunderstandings” and “miscommunications.”

READ: Comelec not involved in payment issues with hotel, debates organizer stresses

Comelec Commissioner Rey Bulay said last year that if the poll body were to shoulder Impact Hub’s liabilities then it would be “wrongly covering up” for the private firm. The poll body also started an internal probe, recommending the temporary relief of then-Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez and Director Frances Arabe.

RELATED: Comelec names new spox just three days before elections

In its May 19 letter, Comelec also pointed out that its agreement with the private firm specifically stated that Impact Hub Manila will take on the responsibility “free of charge of professional service, exclusive of out of pocket expenses, if any.”

