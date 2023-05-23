Lawyers, doctors, priests among 606 new PNP officers

In this handout photo from the Philippine National Police, new technical and line officers are inducted into the officers' corps on May 22, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has inducted more than 600 professionals into its officer corps through lateral entry, the police said Tuesday.

According to a release, 606 technical and line professionals were inducted on Monday by Police Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., PNP chief, the the national police headquarters in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Among those appointed to the initial rank of police captain were 29 lawyers, four priests, two pastors and seven doctors. They will get a basic monthly salary of P56,582.

Among those appointed to the rank of police lieutenant, meanwhile, were dentists, a psychologist, an architect, an engineer, a chemist, as well as IT and line officers, the PNP said. Police lieutenants get a basic monthly salary of P49,528.

“As newly appointed police commissioned officers, you have already proven your capabilities in your respective fields, and now it is time to channel that expertise into the law enforcement arena,” the PNP quotes Acorda as saying at the ceremony.

“You will be entrusted to lead while upholding justice, protecting the innocent, and ensuring the safety and security of our nation. This is a sacred duty that requires integrity, courage, and compassion.”

Technical officers include those filling positions with "highly technical qualifications" like dentists, optometrists, nurses, engineers, doctors, lawyers and chaplains, according to the National Police Commission. Line officers, meanwhile, are those who perform "essential and purely police functions."

Lateral entry helps fulfill the PNP's officer corps alongside the cadetship program of the PNP Academy.

Although the new officers already have their ranks, they will still be turned over to the Directorare for Human Resource and Doctrine Development and go through the Officer’s Basic Course and Field Training Program before being deployed to their units.