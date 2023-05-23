^

Headlines

Lawyers, doctors, priests among 606 new PNP officers

Philstar.com
May 23, 2023 | 9:45am
Lawyers, doctors, priests among 606 new PNP officers
In this handout photo from the Philippine National Police, new technical and line officers are inducted into the officers' corps on May 22, 2023.
Philippine National Police Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has inducted more than 600 professionals into its officer corps through lateral entry, the police said Tuesday.

According to a release, 606 technical and line professionals were inducted on Monday by Police Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., PNP chief, the the national police headquarters in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Among those appointed to the initial rank of police captain were 29 lawyers, four priests, two pastors and seven doctors. They will get a basic monthly salary of P56,582.

Among those appointed to the rank of police lieutenant, meanwhile, were dentists, a psychologist, an architect, an engineer, a chemist, as well as IT and line officers, the PNP said. Police lieutenants get a basic monthly salary of P49,528.

“As newly appointed police commissioned officers, you have already proven your capabilities in your respective fields, and now it is time to channel that expertise into the law enforcement arena,” the PNP quotes Acorda as saying at the ceremony. 

“You will be entrusted to lead while upholding justice, protecting the innocent, and ensuring the safety and security of our nation. This is a sacred duty that requires integrity, courage, and compassion.”

Technical officers include those filling positions with "highly technical qualifications" like dentists, optometrists, nurses, engineers, doctors, lawyers and chaplains, according to the National Police Commission. Line officers, meanwhile, are those who perform "essential and purely police functions." 

Lateral entry helps fulfill the PNP's officer corps alongside the cadetship program of the PNP Academy.

Although the new officers already have their ranks, they will still be turned over to the Directorare for Human Resource and Doctrine Development and go through the Officer’s Basic Course and Field Training Program before being deployed to their units.

BENJAMIN ACORDA JR.

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sandiganbayan clears Napoles in set of graft cases, convicts her in another

Sandiganbayan clears Napoles in set of graft cases, convicts her in another

By Kristine Joy Patag | 17 hours ago
Despite the recent acquittal, Napoles will remain in detention.
Headlines
fbtw
Napoles gets up to 54 years over &lsquo;pork&rsquo;

Napoles gets up to 54 years over ‘pork’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
Detained businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles will remain imprisoned for graft and malversation of public funds over alleged misuse...
Headlines
fbtw
Cyclone to develop into super typhoon in 24 hours

Cyclone to develop into super typhoon in 24 hours

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
The tropical cyclone outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) is expected to develop into a super typhoon within...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO chief resigns over differences with Bautista

LTO chief resigns over differences with Bautista

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
Land Transportation Office chief Jay Art Tugade has resigned effective June 1, citing differences with his immediate superior,...
Headlines
fbtw
Total ban sought on OFW deployment to Kuwait

Total ban sought on OFW deployment to Kuwait

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
A senior administration lawmaker is seeking a total ban on the government’s deployment of overseas Filipino workers...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ANYARE?: Is the COVID-19 pandemic over?

ANYARE?: Is the COVID-19 pandemic over?

7 days ago
Can we now relax now that the World Health Organization has declared that COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency...
Headlines
fbtw
ANYARE?: Why the Philippines will get dragged in US-China conflict over Taiwan

ANYARE?: Why the Philippines will get dragged in US-China conflict over Taiwan

April 24, 2023 - 6:18pm
Tensions between the US and China are running high over Taiwan, but the Philippines has somehow figured in the squabbling...
Headlines
fbtw
WATCH: Local shipbuilder says ready to help country be 'maritime capital'

WATCH: Local shipbuilder says ready to help country be 'maritime capital'

By Martin Ramos | April 20, 2023 - 11:10am
As the Philippines sets course to be the "Maritime Capital of the World", a local ship manufacturer says it is ready...
Headlines
fbtw
ANYARE?: A bitter tale about sugar importation

ANYARE?: A bitter tale about sugar importation

April 5, 2023 - 8:00am
It may be a sweet treat for some, but a bitter pill for Filipino consumers.
Headlines
fbtw
ANYARE?: West Philippine Sea is ours, but its benefits are the world's

ANYARE?: West Philippine Sea is ours, but its benefits are the world's

By Cristina Chi | March 24, 2023 - 8:53am
Join Cristina Chi as she explains the significance of the West Philippine Sea as a natural heritage to the Philippines and...
Headlines
fbtw
WATCH: Who is Arnolfo 'Arnie' Teves Jr.?

WATCH: Who is Arnolfo 'Arnie' Teves Jr.?

By Martin Ramos | March 15, 2023 - 5:33pm
In recent weeks, Teves has found himself on the receiving end of accusations, searches of his properties, and criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with