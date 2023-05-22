^

Coast Guard investigates Cebu fast craft collision, checks for oil spill

Philstar.com
May 22, 2023 | 11:49am
In this handout photo from the Philippine Coast Guard, passengers of fast craft MV St. Jhudiel are assisted off the boat after a collision with a cargo vessel in the Mactan Channel on May 21, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:35 p.m.)  — The Philippine Coast Guard is investigating a collision in the Mactan Channel on Sunday between fast craft MV St. Jhudiel and cargo vessel LCT Poseidon 23.

The two vessels collided in waters off Barangay Looc in Mandaue City after MV St. Jhudiel experienced a “steering casualty and engine failure” as it was sailing to Cebu City from Ormoc, Leyte.

The PCG said it sent out a boat as well as land transport and an ambulance in response to the collision. Citing a statement from MV St. Jhudiel’s master, the coast guard said at least 25 of 197 passengers on board suffered minor injuries. 

It added that Coast Guard Marine Environmental Protection Force - Central Visayas was dispatched to the area to conduct an oil spill assessment. The regional PCG district has also directed its Maritime Safety Services Unit to conduct a marine casualty investigation.

The PCG said it will also check the seaworthiness of MV St. Jhudiel as it had problems with its hydraulics last week.

SuperCat sorry

SuperCat Fast Ferry Corp. said in a statement that it deeply “apologizes for the harm and inconvenience caused by the recent accident” involving its fast craft.

The company added it is “conducting a thorough investigation of the incident with proper government agencies, and that additional safety measures and appropriate actions shall be undertaken to avoid recurrence of this unfortunate incident.”

The company added that its “primary concern now is to ensure that all those who sustained injuries are properly cared for.” 

“Additional safety measures and appropriate actions shall be undertaken to avoid [the] recurrence of this unfortunate incident,” it added.

In a statement on Sunday, SuperCat said that the collision happened around 2:44 p.m. It also said that a tugboat brought the fast craft to port in Cebu and unloaded all 208 passengers and crew. It also said that injured passengers were brought to a nearby hospital for treatment.

LCT Poseidon 23 returned to its port of origin in Mandaue City to assess damage to the vessel. Kaycee Valmonte

