News from home: P30,000 aid for affected Kuwait OFWs, Gloria demoted at House

This August 3, 2022 handout photo from the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait shows the repatriation of 288 Filipinos from Kuwait.

MANILA, Philippines — From affected overseas Filipino workers supposedly bound for Kuwait receiving financial from the goverment to former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s not-so-glorious week at the House of Representatives — these were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based abroad.

Overseas Filipinos

The Philippines sent a delegation to Kuwait earlier this week to negotiate the visa suspension for Filipinos, which Migrante International said affected at least 130 OFWs daily. The Department of Migrant Workers said affected workers will get a P30,000 aid from the government.



The Gulf state is apparently not happy with Manila sheltering runaway and distressed OFWs via the foreign service post there. Diplomats, along with senior officials from the DMW and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, underscored that all actions taken by the Philippine government are only for the safety and welfare of Filipinos.



The Department of Foreign Affairs stressed the shelters are a “non-negotiable” as it is mandated by Philippine law but said the Philippines “remains open to constructive dialogue.”

The House of Representatives has approved on final reading a measure that seeks to cut down the minimum number of human trafficking perpetrators to two instead of three and to redefine the definition of an illegal recruitment syndicate.

Work and the economy

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. renewed the agreement of the Malampaya project’s service contract, extending the production of the gas field to a final 15 years amid a looming power crisis.

A lawmaker at the House of Representatives filed a bill seeking to improve the labor conditions of BPO industry workers.



Should it pass into law, the industry would be mandated to provide additional benefits to BPO workers such as a uniform minimum wage for entry-level positions and access to medical benefits as soon as they are employed.

Politics and the nation

