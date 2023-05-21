^

Headlines

News from home: P30,000 aid for affected Kuwait OFWs, Gloria demoted at House

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
May 21, 2023 | 6:14pm
News from home: P30,000 aid for affected Kuwait OFWs, Gloria demoted at House
This August 3, 2022 handout photo from the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait shows the repatriation of 288 Filipinos from Kuwait.
Philippine Embassy in Kuwait Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — From affected overseas Filipino workers supposedly bound for Kuwait receiving financial from the goverment to former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s not-so-glorious week at the House of Representatives — these were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based abroad. 

Overseas Filipinos

  • The Philippines sent a delegation to Kuwait earlier this week to negotiate the visa suspension for Filipinos, which Migrante International said affected at least 130 OFWs daily. The Department of Migrant Workers said affected workers will get a P30,000 aid from the government.

    The Gulf state is apparently not happy with Manila sheltering runaway and distressed OFWs via the foreign service post there. Diplomats, along with senior officials from the DMW and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, underscored that all actions taken by the Philippine government are only for the safety and welfare of Filipinos.

    The Department of Foreign Affairs stressed the shelters are a “non-negotiable” as it is mandated by Philippine law but said the Philippines “remains open to constructive dialogue.” 
  • The family of the 38-year-old Filipino domestic worker who fell to her death while cleaning the window of her employer’s apartment will receive “full assistance and support.” It is not clear why the OFW was asked to clean the window of her employer when it is not allowed in a standard employment contract.
  • The House of Representatives has approved on final reading a measure that seeks to cut down the minimum number of human trafficking perpetrators to two instead of three and to redefine the definition of an illegal recruitment syndicate.

Work and the economy

  • President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. renewed the agreement of the Malampaya project’s service contract, extending the production of the gas field to a final 15 years amid a looming power crisis.
  • A lawmaker at the House of Representatives filed a bill seeking to improve the labor conditions of BPO industry workers.

    Should it pass into law, the industry would be mandated to provide additional benefits to BPO workers such as a uniform minimum wage for entry-level positions and access to medical benefits as soon as they are employed.
  • Meanwhile, at the Senate, a proposal to allow foreign tourists to get a rebate of the 12% value-added tax is floated in a bid to “boost visitor arrivals in the Philippines.” This would mean that tourists can get a refund on goods that cost at least P3,000 from authorized retailers within 60 days after shopping.

Politics and the nation

  • Drama at the lower house unfolded last week after Rep. Macapagal-Arroyo (Pampanga) was demoted to deputy speaker on Monday. Her statement on late Thursday evening said talk that she is plotting a coup against House Speaker Martin Romualdez is not true. 

    In a separate statement on Sunday, Romualdez – without mentioning Macapagal-Arroyo – said “occassional moves to destabilize the House should be nipped in the bud” and said fellow lawmakers should be focusing on addressing the Filipinos’ everyday woes such as the energy and cost of living crises. 
  • Following the ruckus at the lower house, vice President Sara Duterte resigned from Lakas-CMD, which Romualdez leads and where Arroyo is president emerita. Without mentioning either though, Duterte said she will continue to lead and that “cannot be poisoned by political toxicity or undermined by exercrable powerplay.”
  • Rainy season in the Philippines is expected to start by the end of the week with tropical storm “Mawar” seen to enter the country’s monitoring area either by Friday or Saturday. 
  • Marcos Jr. might visit Australia in March next year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations. Details of the possible trip have yet to be made available, while a bilateral visit for Marcos Jr. to Australia and for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese “is also possible at a mutually agreed date.” 
  • The Supreme Court reaffirmed that the Anti-Violence against Women and their Children can also protect women in lesbian relationships, reiterating a 2013 ruling that states the law protects all women regardless of their partner’s sex or gender. 

You can view last week’s rundown here or sign up for the newsletter here.

FILIPINO MIGRANTS

NEWS FROM HOME

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS

OVERSEAS FILIPINOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Possible supertyphoon might enter PAR by May 26; PAGASA to call it 'Betty'

Possible supertyphoon might enter PAR by May 26; PAGASA to call it 'Betty'

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
State weather bureau PAGASA is currently monitoring a tropical depression east of Mindanao, one that could possibly enter...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Mawar&rsquo; may intensify to severe tropical storm in next 24 hours

‘Mawar’ may intensify to severe tropical storm in next 24 hours

8 hours ago
In a public weather forecast at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Pag-asa weather specialist Patrick del Mundo said Mawar is likely to become...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA monitoring storm outside PAR

PAGASA monitoring storm outside PAR

By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
The state weather bureau is monitoring a tropical storm outside the Philippine area of responsibility that could possibly...
Headlines
fbtw
G7 declares support for South China Sea arbitral ruling

G7 declares support for South China Sea arbitral ruling

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
Leaders of seven of the world’s most powerful democracies or the G7 have declared support for the 2016 international...
Headlines
fbtw
DOE: More areas for gas reserves can be developed near existing Malampaya gas field

DOE: More areas for gas reserves can be developed near existing Malampaya gas field

6 hours ago
“This would require drilling of wells and substantial subsea work to tie back the new production wells into the existing...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Immigration eyes collaboration with travel agencies in fight vs trafficking

Immigration eyes collaboration with travel agencies in fight vs trafficking

9 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration is looking into entering into agreements with travel agencies to strengthen the fight against trafficking,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos eyeing self-regenerating pension system

Marcos eyeing self-regenerating pension system

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
The government is aiming for a “self-regenerating” pension system for the military and the police, President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Safeguards in no permit, no exam policy not enough&rsquo;

‘Safeguards in no permit, no exam policy not enough’

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The safeguards included in the proposed “no permit, no exam” policy are not enough to prevent private schools...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara mum on House squabble, GMA meet

Sara mum on House squabble, GMA meet

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has remained mum over the reported leadership squabble at the House of Representatives and her...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos needs &lsquo;good reason&rsquo; to scrap NGCP franchise

Marcos needs ‘good reason’ to scrap NGCP franchise

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
There has to be a “good reason” to withdraw the franchise of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with