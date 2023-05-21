^

Headlines

Marcos tells 310 new PMA grads: Prepare for rapidly evolving security environment

Philstar.com
May 21, 2023 | 4:28pm
Marcos tells 310 new PMA grads: Prepare for rapidly evolving security environment
This photo shows the "310-strong" Philippine Military Academy "Madasigon" Class of 2023 during their commencement exercises held on May 21, 2023.
Facebook / Department of National Defense

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Sunday told the 310-strong new Philippine Military Academy graduates, majority of whom will be serving under the Philippine Army, that their “true battles will now begin” amid the country’s changing security situation.

PMA “Madasigon” Class of 2023 will now be deployed to serve under the Armed Forces of the Philippines, with 158 joining the PA, 77 with the Philippine Navy, and 75 in the Philippine Air Force. 

Of the graduating class, 72 are females and the majority or 238 are males.

The 310 PMA graduates were conferred with degrees in Bachelor of Science in National Security Management. Marcos noted they have "braved the rigors of physical and mental training for which the PMA is world-renown." 

Marcos, as the country's commander-in-chief, told the new troops that they will now be serving the nation amid changing times.  

“Existing realities and the rapidly evolving security environment impel us to be always prepared for any and all threats that our country may face,” Marcos said in his speech during the commencement exercises. 

“Purveyors of criminality, insurgency, and terrorism are the great interlopers in our peaceful aspirations that undermine our peace and our stability and our march to prosperity in our sovereign domain and its environment.”

Marcos added that the country is “relentlessly” pursuing the modernization of its armed forces—with the chief executive inking a law that extended the retirement age of officers and terms for tenure as well as the government looking into improving social protection accorded to military personnel. 

RELATED: Marcos eyeing self-regenerating pension system

Meanwhile, Class valedictorian Warren Leonor paying tribute to two fallen mistahs or batchmates who died in their freshmen year—Darwin Dormitorio, who was a victim of hazing, and Mario Telan Jr., who drowned, in 2019. Their deaths were just two months apart. 

“You will forever be a cherished part of the Madasigon Class of 2023,” Leonor said.

PHILIPPINE MILITARY ACADEMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Possible supertyphoon might enter PAR by May 26; PAGASA to call it 'Betty'

Possible supertyphoon might enter PAR by May 26; PAGASA to call it 'Betty'

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
State weather bureau PAGASA is currently monitoring a tropical depression east of Mindanao, one that could possibly enter...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA monitoring storm outside PAR

PAGASA monitoring storm outside PAR

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
The state weather bureau is monitoring a tropical storm outside the Philippine area of responsibility that could possibly...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Mawar&rsquo; may intensify to severe tropical storm in next 24 hours

‘Mawar’ may intensify to severe tropical storm in next 24 hours

6 hours ago
In a public weather forecast at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Pag-asa weather specialist Patrick del Mundo said Mawar is likely to become...
Headlines
fbtw
G7 declares support for South China Sea arbitral ruling

G7 declares support for South China Sea arbitral ruling

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
Leaders of seven of the world’s most powerful democracies or the G7 have declared support for the 2016 international...
Headlines
fbtw
PDEG eyes money laundering probe on cops

PDEG eyes money laundering probe on cops

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
As part of efforts to weed out scalawags among their ranks, Drug Enforcement Group director Brig. Gen. Faro Antonio Olaguera...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Family jewels: My lockdown love

Family jewels: My lockdown love

By Michelle Dayrit Soliven | April 17, 2022 - 12:00am
I prayed to St. Joseph for a good husband. Then I met this cute and charming guy named Benny Soliven.
Headlines
fbtw
100-plus pieces of fashion

100-plus pieces of fashion

By Luis Espiritu Jr. | May 22, 2020 - 5:00pm
It’s been more than two months of strict lockdown and the curve has yet to flatten.
Headlines
fbtw
Kindness in the time of COVID-19

Kindness in the time of COVID-19

By Büm D. Tenorio Jr. | May 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The world may be in danger because of coronavirus but it never runs out of kindhearted people. Where COVID-19 is ruthless,...
Headlines
fbtw
Undercover

Undercover

By Luis Espiritu Jr. | May 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Did you ever wonder what people are wearing in these COVID times?
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Why I always ask for prayers&rsquo;

‘Why I always ask for prayers’

By Michelle Dayrit-Soliven | May 17, 2020 - 12:00am
A courageous two-time cancer survivor, a compassionate infectious diseases pediatrician, a loving wife, mother of four wonderful...
Headlines
fbtw
The fashion industry is one of those hardest hit by COVID-19.

The fashion industry is one of those hardest hit by COVID-19.

By Luis Espiritu Jr. | May 10, 2020 - 12:00am
Both designers and retailers are rethinking strategies for their business.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with