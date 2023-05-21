^

Headlines

DOE: More areas for gas reserves can be developed near existing Malampaya gas field

Philstar.com
May 21, 2023 | 12:39pm
DOE: More areas for gas reserves can be developed near existing Malampaya gas field
As it is, the state allowed a Razon-led Prime Infrastructure Capital, Inc. unit to buy a 45% stake in SC 38 from Shell Petroleum N.V. in October 2022.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — An additional 210 billion cubic feet (BCF) gas reserves can be developed close to the existing Malampaya gas field, which will be produced as part of the renewal of contract the government entered into with them last week. 

“This would require drilling of wells and substantial subsea work to tie back the new production wells into the existing Malampaya production facilities,” Energy Undersecretary Alessandro Sales said in a news conference Saturday. 

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. last week renewed for the last time Service Contract No. 38, extending the production contract for another 15 years until Feb. 22, 2039 as the country  prepares for a power crisis. 

This comes a year before the 25-year service contract was supposed to expire. Sales pointed out that the extension was needed to produce the remaining gas reserve of around 80 to 140 BCF in the gas field.

The Malampaya gas field was considered the “biggest” commercial gas discovery in the country, powering 20% of Filipino’s energy needs until last year. 

It is expected to completely be run out by 2027. The DOE said the country still has a lot of untapped areas that have large gas deposits to meet the energy requirements of the country but potential investors on oil and gas exploration activities were spooked by the income tax case of the Malampaya gas project. 

To offset a looming power crisis, the DOE is also looking at other sources of energy, with the administration focusing on looking at renewable energy and nuclear power, with the Nuclear Energy Program Inter-agency Committee already looking at bringing nuclear energy into the country’s energy mix.

However, groups and scientists have opposed the move to look into nuclear as a power source, warning that it will harm communities and would not harmonize with the country’s goal of shifting into clean energy resources. – Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Ramon Royandoyan and Gaea Katreena Cabico

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY

MALAMPAYA GAS PLANT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Possible supertyphoon might enter PAR by May 26; PAGASA to call it 'Betty'

Possible supertyphoon might enter PAR by May 26; PAGASA to call it 'Betty'

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
State weather bureau PAGASA is currently monitoring a tropical depression east of Mindanao, one that could possibly enter...
Headlines
fbtw
G7 declares support for South China Sea arbitral ruling

G7 declares support for South China Sea arbitral ruling

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
Leaders of seven of the world’s most powerful democracies or the G7 have declared support for the 2016 international...
Headlines
fbtw
PDEG eyes money laundering probe on cops

PDEG eyes money laundering probe on cops

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
As part of efforts to weed out scalawags among their ranks, Drug Enforcement Group director Brig. Gen. Faro Antonio Olaguera...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos eyeing self-regenerating pension system

Marcos eyeing self-regenerating pension system

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The government is aiming for a “self-regenerating” pension system for the military and the police, President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara mum on House squabble, GMA meet

Sara mum on House squabble, GMA meet

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has remained mum over the reported leadership squabble at the House of Representatives and her...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Safeguards in no permit, no exam policy not enough&rsquo;

‘Safeguards in no permit, no exam policy not enough’

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The safeguards included in the proposed “no permit, no exam” policy are not enough to prevent private schools...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos needs &lsquo;good reason&rsquo; to scrap NGCP franchise

Marcos needs ‘good reason’ to scrap NGCP franchise

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
There has to be a “good reason” to withdraw the franchise of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH warns public vs false cure for hypertension

DOH warns public vs false cure for hypertension

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday warned the public against an article about a fake cure for hypertension.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines not required to cooperate with ICC probe &ndash; SolGen

Philippines not required to cooperate with ICC probe – SolGen

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The Philippine government has expounded on its position that the country is not required to cooperate with the ongoing investigation...
Headlines
fbtw
3 in 5 workers in 7 Asia-Pacific countries have side jobs &ndash; poll

3 in 5 workers in 7 Asia-Pacific countries have side jobs – poll

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
A survey conducted among workers in seven Asia-Pacific countries, including the Philippines, showed that the majority have...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with