DOE: More areas for gas reserves can be developed near existing Malampaya gas field

As it is, the state allowed a Razon-led Prime Infrastructure Capital, Inc. unit to buy a 45% stake in SC 38 from Shell Petroleum N.V. in October 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — An additional 210 billion cubic feet (BCF) gas reserves can be developed close to the existing Malampaya gas field, which will be produced as part of the renewal of contract the government entered into with them last week.

“This would require drilling of wells and substantial subsea work to tie back the new production wells into the existing Malampaya production facilities,” Energy Undersecretary Alessandro Sales said in a news conference Saturday.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. last week renewed for the last time Service Contract No. 38, extending the production contract for another 15 years until Feb. 22, 2039 as the country prepares for a power crisis.

This comes a year before the 25-year service contract was supposed to expire. Sales pointed out that the extension was needed to produce the remaining gas reserve of around 80 to 140 BCF in the gas field.

The Malampaya gas field was considered the “biggest” commercial gas discovery in the country, powering 20% of Filipino’s energy needs until last year.

It is expected to completely be run out by 2027. The DOE said the country still has a lot of untapped areas that have large gas deposits to meet the energy requirements of the country but potential investors on oil and gas exploration activities were spooked by the income tax case of the Malampaya gas project.

To offset a looming power crisis, the DOE is also looking at other sources of energy, with the administration focusing on looking at renewable energy and nuclear power, with the Nuclear Energy Program Inter-agency Committee already looking at bringing nuclear energy into the country’s energy mix.

However, groups and scientists have opposed the move to look into nuclear as a power source, warning that it will harm communities and would not harmonize with the country’s goal of shifting into clean energy resources. – Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Ramon Royandoyan and Gaea Katreena Cabico