Immigration eyes collaboration with travel agencies in fight vs trafficking

May 21, 2023 | 10:02am
Immigration eyes collaboration with travel agencies in fight vs trafficking
Passengers line up to go through immigration counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on March 4, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration is looking into entering into agreements with travel agencies to strengthen the fight against trafficking, the agency said Sunday.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said in a statement that a memorandum of agreement with travel agencies “seeks to strengthen the commitment of the private sector in thwarting trafficking activities.”

The agency is also eyeing similar collaborations with airline and shipping companies.

Transingco said this move is inspired US model “where employees play a crucial role in reporting potential cases of trafficking.”

“We recognize the immense value of partnerships between law enforcement agencies and the private sector. As seen in incidents in the US, collaborations among agencies is instrumental in identifying and preventing trafficking incidents” the BI chief continued.

BI said the MOA will focus on three areas: Reporting trafficking cases to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), preventing the proliferation of fake documents, and ensuring proper information dissemination on immigration requirements.

Tansingco said: “Combating human trafficking requires a collective effort from all sectors. This is a call for unity and collaboration among public and private stakeholders to protect the vulnerable and eradicate human trafficking.”

BI last Tuesday intercepted four passengers—three females and one male, ages 20s to 30s—a at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after being found that they have been victimized by an illegal recruitment scheme.

The bureau said they received information from an anonymous source, that the four were recruited to work in Cambodia’s online casino industry.

Tansingco and the bureau had repeatedly called on aspiring overseas Filipino workers to seek employment through the Department of Migrant Workers.

