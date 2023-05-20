No coup: GMA no longer wants speaker’s post… really

Arroyo recalled that in December 2002, she publicly declared that she would not run for president in 2004, but eventually did.

MANILA, Philippines — Parrying suspicion that she had tried to stage a “coup” in the House of Representatives, Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo admitted wanting the post of speaker when President Marcos was elected but eventually changed her mind.

“It soon became apparent that (Marcos) was most comfortable with … Martin Romualdez as speaker,” she said in a lengthy statement. “This time, I am a mere congresswoman, so issues of national importance no longer depend on my role in Congress.”

Addressing concerns that she might again change her mind, as she did when she ran for president in 2004, she said: “I have no compelling reasons to change my mind about forgoing my ambitions for the speakership.”

Arroyo recalled that in December 2002, she publicly declared that she would not run for president in 2004, but eventually did.

She explained it was because she had “responsibilities of a sitting president then, so later events with serious national security and political implications convinced me to change my mind.”

She cited the war on terrorism following 9-11 attacks in the US and the continuing attempts at destabilization at that time, among others.

According to the former president, after Marcos won in 2022, it “soon became apparent that he was most comfortable with then Congressman Martin Romualdez as Speaker.”

“I quickly realized the wisdom embedded in that sentiment. In the Philippines, the House leadership has traditionally been closely associated with the sitting President, and this relationship of deep trust between Speaker and President has been beneficial in smoothly enacting the legislative agenda of the President,” she said.

“This has been my position ever since Speaker Romualdez was elected in the 19th Congress, and I continue to urge my Lakas-CMD partymates to support our party president in that role,” she added.

Arroyo added this was “acceptable,” because in the Philippines, “the check and balance needed in any democracy has traditionally been well-provided by the Senate.”

On her being suspected of plotting a coup against Romualdez, Arroyo explained her actions “may have been misconstrued, such as my recent trip with a delegation of congressmen to Korea for some official meetings.”

“When I learned that there were reports that I was suspected of plotting a ‘coup’ against Speaker Romualdez, I decided I must speak out to clarify my political position,” she said.

She stressed her “political objectives” were to represent the second district of Pampanga, “support the legislative agenda of Speaker Romualdez and President Marcos” and “to use whatever experience I have as a former president to help out when I am called upon to do so.”

“Outside of my role as congresswoman, my public interest going forward is to help reduce tensions between the United States and China, given that I was strongly allied to both countries when I was president,” she also pointed out.

“It would be unfortunate if early politicking resulted in any dilution of the tremendous mandate that the UniTeam, led by our President, earned in the 2022 elections,” she said.

“By this disavowal, I hope that we can preempt any needless politicking so that the House and our President can focus on the job at hand with minimum distraction,” she added.