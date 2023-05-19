^

Headlines

Fact check: Sara Duterte ‘quote’ telling teachers with laptop issues to shut up is fake

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 19, 2023 | 4:41pm
Fact check: Sara Duterte â€˜quoteâ€™ telling teachers with laptop issues to shut up is fake
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte applauds during a change of command ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, suburban Manila on August 8, 2022. Lieutenant General Bacarro is replacing outgoing military chief General Andres Centino, and will be the first military chief to serve a three-year term under a newly signed law.
AFP / Ezra Acayan / Pool

MANILA, Philippines — A quote card in which Vice President and Department of Education Secretary Sara Duterte said teachers with complaints over their DepEd-issued laptops should "shut up" is fake.

CLAIM: A circulating quote card that uses the logo of news organization SMNI alleged that Duterte told teachers complaining about laptops they received from DepEd to "shut up” and buy their own devices.

RATING: This is false. 

FACTS: 

What the posts say 

Several social media users have been sharing since May 16 a fake quote card of Duterte allegedly telling teachers who have complaints over the slow and outdated laptops they got from DepEd to “shut up” and purchase their own.

The full quote reads: “DepEd teachers who find their issued laptop to be slow or not in accordance with the latest specifications should return it and buy their own laptop. If they can not be thankful, the least that they can do is SHUT UP.”

The fake quote card also alleged that Duterte said this on April 7 in Davao City.

What the post left out 

SMNI has disowned the quote card and called it “fake.” 

The news channel has also issued a warning against individuals who are misrepresenting or misusing its logo.

A reverse image search also shows that the fake graphic used an identically cropped photo of Duterte from a quote card posted by Inquirer.net in 2018. The Inquirer.net quote card was about then-President Rodrigo Duterte's remarks about the Bible and Quran, and not about DepEd laptops.  

 

Philstar.com also reached out to Duterte and her spokesperson at DepEd and the Office of the Vice President for comment. We will update this fact-check with their response.

Essential context 

The fake SMNI quote card circulated on social media platform Facebook five days after Duterte distributed laptops to teachers in Leyte.

DepEd has also recently been the subject of controversy over laptops it procured for public school teachers that were eventually found being sold at private retail stores.

RELATED: House probe sought into reselling of DepEd laptops for teachers 

Why we fact-checked this 

According to social media monitoring tool CrowdTangle, several Facebook users shared the fake graphic in Facebook groups who claim to be related to supporters of former Vice President Leni Robredo and public interest movements.

Posts of the fake quote card were reshared by private Facebook accounts in groups like "Angat Buhay Engineers," "LENI ROBREDO.... PARA SA PILIPINO (ORIGINAL),” “NEGROS FOR LENI 2022 ELECTION,” Movement for Freedom and Democracy,” “SOBRA NA! TAMA NA! LABANAN NA!!!,” among others.

Philstar.com is a founding partner of Tsek.ph, a collaborative fact-checking project for the 2022 Philippines’ elections and an initiative of academe, civil society groups and media to counter disinformation and provide the public with verified information.

Want to know more about our fact-checking initiative? Check our FAQs here. Have a claim you want fact-checked? Reach out to us at [email protected]

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

FACT CHECK

INDAY SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte leaves Lakas-CMD, tells political leaders to focus on work

Duterte leaves Lakas-CMD, tells political leaders to focus on work

10 hours ago
"I am grateful to all the party members for the support that also once demonstrated that unity is possible to advance our...
Headlines
fbtw
Major parties rush to pledge unity, loyalty as drama shakes House

Major parties rush to pledge unity, loyalty as drama shakes House

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, chairperson of Lakas-CMD where Arroyo sits as president emerita and Romualdez is president,...
Headlines
fbtw
EDCA sites not US bases &ndash; envoy

EDCA sites not US bases – envoy

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
United States Ambassador MaryKay Carlson clarified yesterday that the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement sites in the...
Headlines
fbtw
MMDA chief recommends actress Ria Atayde as next spokesperson

MMDA chief recommends actress Ria Atayde as next spokesperson

By James Relativo | 5 hours ago
Aside from being a TV actress, Ria Atayde might just put another feather in her cap — possibly as the next spokesperson...
Headlines
fbtw
GMA demoted as House senior deputy speaker

GMA demoted as House senior deputy speaker

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
In a sudden turn of events, the leadership of the House of Representatives demoted Wednesday night former president Gloria...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
OFWs affected by Kuwait visa suspension to receive gov&rsquo;t aid

OFWs affected by Kuwait visa suspension to receive gov’t aid

23 minutes ago
The Department of Migrant Workers announced Friday that it will be handing out cash aid, employment and livelihood assistance...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ indicts Bantag for pressuring guards to cover up shootout at penal farm

DOJ indicts Bantag for pressuring guards to cover up shootout at penal farm

23 minutes ago
Prosecutors also found enough basis to charge Bantag and Chaclag for unlawfully forcing the officers to withdraw their...
Headlines
fbtw
Aid promised to kin of OFW who fell to death cleaning employer's windows

Aid promised to kin of OFW who fell to death cleaning employer's windows

45 minutes ago
The Philippine and Hong Kong governments vowed to provide assistance to the family of a Filipino domestic worker who fell...
Headlines
fbtw
Immigration: We're on the lookout for Teves' arrival, but can't arrest him

Immigration: We're on the lookout for Teves' arrival, but can't arrest him

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
The only proof that suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. showed to support his claim was a screenshot of a text message from an...
Headlines
fbtw
'Cracks in admin expected, but better to debate issues than fight for position'

'Cracks in admin expected, but better to debate issues than fight for position'

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
“When an alliance is not based on principles or platform, the alliance will really be fragile, to begin with and won’t...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with