AFP welcomes new law extending fixed terms of military personnel

Philippine Marines dismount from a landing craft during simulated relief operations as part of the Balikatan military exercises with US troops in 2017.

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines welcomed President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s decision to sign into law prescription years for key officers of military ranks as well as increasing the mandatory age, saying it helps improve their professionalism.

“We believe that the changes will further strengthen professionalism in the military and ensure the continuity of programs while maintaining the AFP’s dynamic and progressive promotion system,” AFP Spokesman Col. Medel Aguilar said in a statement on Thursday.

Marcos signed Republic Act No. 11939, which was made public on Wednesday evening, laying out terms for service years of the military. Under the new law, the AFP chief of staff will have a maximum tour of duty of three consecutive years.

Two years will be allotted for appointments made for the commanding generals of the Philippine Army and the Philippine Air Force, the flag officer in command of the Philippine Navy, and the superintendent of the Philippine Military Academy. The law has a provision that those appointed to these key posts will not be allowed to take any position – which would mean compulsory retirement – in the AFP “unless promoted to the position of chief of staff.”

Meanwhile, officers will be required to have at least a year remaining of active service before compulsory retirement for them to be eligible for promotion to brigader general or commodore or higher.

The law also provides specific provisions for compulsory retirement: