AFP welcomes new law extending fixed terms of military personnel

Philstar.com
May 18, 2023 | 6:59pm
Philippine Marines dismount from a landing craft during simulated relief operations as part of the Balikatan military exercises with US troops in 2017.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines welcomed President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s decision to sign into law prescription years for key officers of military ranks as well as increasing the mandatory age, saying it helps improve their professionalism. 

“We believe that the changes will further strengthen professionalism in the military and ensure the continuity of programs while maintaining the AFP’s dynamic and progressive promotion system,” AFP Spokesman Col. Medel Aguilar said in a statement on Thursday. 

Marcos signed Republic Act No. 11939, which was made public on Wednesday evening, laying out terms for service years of the military. Under the new law, the AFP chief of staff will have a maximum tour of duty of three consecutive years. 

Two years will be allotted for appointments made for the commanding generals of the Philippine Army and the Philippine Air Force, the flag officer in command of the Philippine Navy, and the superintendent of the Philippine Military Academy. The law has a provision that those appointed to these key posts will not be allowed to take any position – which would mean compulsory retirement – in the AFP “unless promoted to the position of chief of staff.” 

Meanwhile, officers will be required to have at least a year remaining of active service before compulsory retirement for them to be eligible for promotion to brigader general or commodore or higher. 

The law also provides specific provisions for compulsory retirement: 

  • Second Lieutenant/Ensign to Lieutenant General/Vice Admiral and enlisted personnel - upon reaching 57 years old or once they reach 30 years of satisfactory active duty, whichever comes later
  • Chief of Staff - upon completion of tour of duty or upon relief of the president
  • Officers commissioned under Presidential Decree 1908 and those appointed in the Corps of Professors - upon reaching 60 years old or once they complete 20 years of satisfactory active duty, whichever comes later

