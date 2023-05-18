PNP releases P7.54 billion for mid-year bonuses of personnel

Members of the Philippine National Police line up for the monthly rank inspection at the Manila Police District Headquarters in this file photo.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has released more than P7.54 billion for the mid-year bonuses of its personnel, the PNP said in a release.

The mid-year bonus will be equivalent to one month of the basic salary of a police officer. Bonuses of more than P90,000 will be subject to tax, the national police added.

Police Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., PNP chief, said the bonuses for the 227,832 personnel of the national police are sourced from regular appropriations in the 2023 national budget. Mid-year bonuses are legislated in the General Appropriations Act.

"The mid-year bonus serves as a testament to our commitment to our personnel's welfare," Acorda said in the release. "It is an acknowledgment of their dedication and sacrifices. I hope that they will utilize this bonus to augment their financial capability to support their respective families."

The bonuses, totaling P7,544,095,221, will be released through the payroll accounts of PNP personnel on May 18, Thursday, the PNP said.

Police personnel with pending cases or who are "serving punishment" will not receive their mid-year bonuses yet.