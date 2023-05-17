Govâ€™t execs in cahoots with agri smugglers to be punished under Senate bill

^

Gov’t execs in cahoots with agri smugglers to be punished under Senate bill

May 17, 2023 | 3:51pm
Policing smuggling falls under the responsibilities of the Bureau of Customs. The agency conducted 107 seizures of agricultural products worth P1.23 billion in 2022, wherein P191 million of that figure comprised onions that entered the country without requisite permits.
Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Government officials who let agricultural products be imported into the country without a permit will be charged with economic sabotage under a Senate bill filed Tuesday by Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

Senate Bill 2205 seeks to amend Republic Act 10845 or the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act to also punish government officials found to be conspiring with large-scale agricultural smugglers.

Aside from letting agricultural products into the country without an import permit, government officials who approve or issue any license, declaration, clearance or permit, knowing that it is manifestly unlawful, inequitable or irregular, will also be charged with economic sabotage.

Those who violate the proposed law stand to face life imprisonment and a fine of twice the fair value of the smuggled agricultural product including taxes, duties and other charges avoided, plus interest at the legal rate.

Hontiveros said that since the anti-agricultural smuggling law was passed in 2016, no one has been prosecuted for its violation, adding that it is time to hold government officials who let smuggling continue.

“There has been no prosecution of government officials for facilitating and abetting acts of agricultural smuggling that amount to large-scale economic sabotage. As a result, smuggling activities continue with impunity,” she said.

She continued: “Agricultural smuggling is costing the government billions of pesos a year in lost revenues. The smuggling of regulated agricultural commodities has also led to high prices for consumers, the violation of our competition laws, and most importantly, the further decline of our domestic agricultural sector.” — Xave Gregorio

