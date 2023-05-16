^

DOH confirms local transmission of 'Arcturus', tells public to keep masking

May 16, 2023 | 5:15pm
DOH confirms local transmission of 'Arcturus', tells public to keep masking
A man walks past a COVID-19-themed mural in Barangay Bagong Ilog, Pasig City on April 18, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has confirmed that there is already a local transmission of COVID-19 Omicron subvariant Arcturus.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, DOH Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the lack of linkages among XBB.1.16 or Arcturus cases has led the department to declare its local transmission.

“Recent genome sequencing has revealed that there is an additional three XBB.1.16 cases or Arcturus cases in Western Visayas, we confirm that,” Vergeire said.

After consulting with experts, Vergeire said: “We think — based on what we are seeing that there is already no linkage to any of these cases that we had been identifying — that there is a local transmission of Arcturus just like any of the different variants or the Omicron variant in the country.”

Vergeire assured the public that they can remain safe from the local transmission of the subvariant by following the department’s health protocols.

“So, just always wear your mask if needed. Get vaccinated. Always remember that if you are experiencing symptoms, you should isolate to avoid spreading the virus,” Vergeire said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The Philippines has recently seen a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, with the DOH recording a 28% jump in average daily cases compared to last week.

The DOH said that 43% of COVID-19-related deaths are of those who did not get vaccinated.

The Arcturus subvariant is more transmissible but poses a low risk to infected people, according to the DOH’s risk assessment based on countries where Arcuturus is currently circulating.

RELATED: What we know so far about COVID-19 variant Arcturus 

The World Health Organization elevated XBB.1.16 as a variant of interest in April. — Cristina Chi

