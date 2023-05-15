TESDA training for rehabilitated drug dependents hurdles House final reading

Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) talk with their loved ones and relatives over the telephone during the launch of the non-contact booth at the Manila City Jail male dorm on April 26, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has unanimously approved on third reading a measure that provides rehabilitated drug dependents with more opportunities for vocational skills training and livelihood programs.

With all 260 lawmakers present voting yes, the House has greenlighted House Bill 7721, which requires the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to design and implement tech-voc education, training and livelihood programs for rehabilitated drug dependents.

The measure aims to provide rehabilidated drug dependents with the tools to find "gainful employment and entrepreneurial livelihood opportunities."

The bill also aims to "help former drug dependents become self-reliant, productive and employable" and aid in rebuilding their confidence to "rejoin society and lead meaningful lives,” according to the committee report of the measure.

Under the bill, the TESDA director general will immediately include in the agency's programs and budget the design and implementation of training programs for former drug dependents who have undergone rehabilitation.

The labor department will also incentivize companies that employ rehabilitated drug dependents who have completed training with TESDA, according to the bill.

Under the Duterte administration, which waged a bloody "war on drugs" that has prompted an investigation by the International Criminal Court, TESDA tied up with the Dangerous Drugs Board to provide livelihood projects local rehabilitation programs for drug dependents.

A similar measure was greenlighted by the House in the previous Congress, but a counterpart measure failed to pass final reading at the Senate.

According to TESDA in 2021, around 94% or 8,200 of the more than 8,700 former drug dependents who were given training and livelihood scholarships graduated from their courses.