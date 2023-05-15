^

Headlines

TESDA training for rehabilitated drug dependents hurdles House final reading

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 15, 2023 | 5:42pm
TESDA training for rehabilitated drug dependents hurdles House final reading
Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) talk with their loved ones and relatives over the telephone during the launch of the non-contact booth at the Manila City Jail male dorm on April 26, 2022.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has unanimously approved on third reading a measure that provides rehabilitated drug dependents with more opportunities for vocational skills training and livelihood programs.

With all 260 lawmakers present voting yes, the House has greenlighted House Bill 7721, which requires the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to design and implement tech-voc education, training and livelihood programs for rehabilitated drug dependents.

The measure aims to provide rehabilidated drug dependents with the tools to find "gainful employment and entrepreneurial livelihood opportunities."

The bill also aims to "help former drug dependents become self-reliant, productive and employable" and aid in rebuilding their confidence to "rejoin society and lead meaningful lives,” according to the committee report of the measure.

Under the bill, the TESDA director general will immediately include in the agency's programs and budget the design and implementation of training programs for former drug dependents who have undergone rehabilitation.

The labor department will also incentivize companies that employ rehabilitated drug dependents who have completed training with TESDA, according to the bill.

Under the Duterte administration, which waged a bloody "war on drugs" that has prompted an investigation by the International Criminal Court, TESDA tied up with the Dangerous Drugs Board to provide livelihood projects local rehabilitation programs for drug dependents.

A similar measure was greenlighted by the House in the previous Congress, but a counterpart measure failed to pass final reading at the Senate.

According to TESDA in 2021, around 94% or 8,200 of the more than 8,700 former drug dependents who were given training and livelihood scholarships graduated from their courses.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

TESDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Heat index hits &lsquo;dangerous&rsquo; level in 14 areas &ndash; Pagasa

Heat index hits ‘dangerous’ level in 14 areas – Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
At least 14 areas experienced “danger” heat index on Saturday, ranging from 42 to 46 degrees Celsius, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Melanie&rsquo;s daughter Michelle is Miss Universe Philippines 2023

Melanie’s daughter Michelle is Miss Universe Philippines 2023

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 19 hours ago
Michelle Dee of Makati City was named Miss Universe Philippines 2023 during the pageant held last Saturday night at the SM...
Headlines
fbtw
Positivity rate in Metro Manila in past week: One in every four tested had COVID

Positivity rate in Metro Manila in past week: One in every four tested had COVID

6 hours ago
The COVID-19 positivity rate—or the percentage of people testing positive for the virus among those tested—in...
Headlines
fbtw
Power disruptions in Luzon prompt call to audit NGCP

Power disruptions in Luzon prompt call to audit NGCP

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
A lawmaker has called for a performance assessment of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, which has not been...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 positivity rate hits 23.6 percent nationwide

COVID-19 positivity rate hits 23.6 percent nationwide

By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
The nationwide COVID-19 positivity rate is at 23.6 percent, OCTA Research said.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pimentel tries to delay Senate debates on Maharlika Fund bill

Pimentel tries to delay Senate debates on Maharlika Fund bill

By Xave Gregorio | 25 minutes ago
Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva had moved to start interpellations on Senate Bill No. 2020, but Senate Minority Leader...
Headlines
fbtw
6 recruited to fake jobs in Thailand brought home from Myanmar scam center

6 recruited to fake jobs in Thailand brought home from Myanmar scam center

2 hours ago
Six Filipinos duped into working in a scam center in Myanmar have been brought home by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime...
Headlines
fbtw
House passes bill redefining illegal recruitment syndicates on final reading

House passes bill redefining illegal recruitment syndicates on final reading

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
Under House Bill 7718, which was unanimously approved with 260 favorable votes Monday, the country’s existing laws will...
Headlines
fbtw
Raps vs Teves over Degamo slay under review as witnesses 'lawyer up'

Raps vs Teves over Degamo slay under review as witnesses 'lawyer up'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla admitted there has been a delay in their filing because witness-suspects have “lawyered...
Headlines
fbtw
Bill hiking veterans&rsquo; disability pension clears Senate

Bill hiking veterans’ disability pension clears Senate

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
In a 21-0 vote, the Senate passed on final reading a bill seeking to increase by 350 to 488 percent the disability pension...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with