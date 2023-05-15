Sara pays tribute to mothers

“May this day serve as an affirmation of the great work that our mothers unfailingly commit to teaching our children to be good, be present when others need them, and in doing so, sustain the values that make up the fiber of our Filipino society – faith, optimism, resilience, resourcefulness, and generosity of spirit,” Duterte said in a video message in celebration of Mother’s Day.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte yesterday paid tribute to all mothers, saying that they are the best teachers of Filipino values.

Duterte, a mother of three, also hailed Filipino mothers’ sacrifices and unconditional love, which she said inspire their children to dream and to pursue their dreams.

“Everything that mothers do reminds us what it is to be selfless. They ask for so little and yet they give so much. Through them, we are blessed, guided, and supported into a life of care, courage, compassion, and love,” Duterte said.

“Mothers plant in our hearts the countless ways we can make this world a better place for others,” she added.

Duterte, who is also education secretary, also paid tribute to women public servants or those working for their communities, serving as mothers to people outside their homes.

“We also pay tribute to the countless mothers who have taken the enormous role of being mothers of children outside of their homes,” Duterte said. “We see these mothers outside of our homes – they provide support, care, and guidance to children in our communities.”

Speaker Martin Romualdez joined other public officials in honoring all mothers during Mother’s Day.

“I join the whole world in celebrating the life of that very, very special person who has sacrificed a lot to see us all succeed, put our needs first before their own, and seek our highest good no matter the costs for them,” he said.

“I am speaking about our mothers – mama, mom, inay, ina – who we dearly love for giving us the best of their love and lives,” the Leyte congressman, who heads the 312-member House of Representatives, added.

“My own mother, Mama Juliette has made us her children and her apos the center of her universe! And I also pay tribute to my wife, Tingog party-list Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez, who is a devoted mother to our four children,” the Speaker stressed.

“To all mothers of the world, one day is not enough to recognize your contributions to nation-building and making our world a better place. We appreciate your loving and gracious efforts to bring out the best in your children and lift them up to the greatest heights.”

‘Pass divorce bill’

Former House speaker Pantaleon Alvarez took the opportunity on Mother’s Day yesterday to call on his colleagues in the House of Representatives to pass the divorce bill, which has left the Philippines as the only country apart from the Vatican where divorce is banned.

“We owe it to mothers to provide them with the necessary legal protections and support systems during this challenging time in their lives. To all of my colleagues #YesToDivorce! Let’s pass this bill as our gift to the battered mothers,” he said.

“On this special day, let us celebrate the strength and resilience of mothers, honoring their sacrifices and dedication,” Alvarez, a buddy of former president Rodrigo Duterte, said in a statement.

The Davao del Norte congressman renewed his unwavering commitment to advocating for mothers, stressing the “urgent need for reform, acknowledging the impact of incompatible, unhealthy, and toxic marriages not only on mothers but also on their children.”

“We understand the emotional toll that unfortunate marriages take on mothers and their families. It is a traumatic experience that can leave deep scars not only on the mother but also on the children,” Alvarez said.

Divorce is Alvarez’s unequivocal promise to uplift mothers and their families.

“Let’s give the necessary legal protections and support systems for mothers, allowing them to rebuild their lives and create a brighter future for themselves and their children,” the former speaker added.

As far as Alvarez is concerned, the proposed divorce bill seeks to create a fair, transparent and compassionate legal framework that prioritizes the well-being of mothers and their families. —Delon Porcalla