No tensions, so far: PCG monitoring Chinese vessels in West Philippine Sea

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
May 14, 2023 | 1:35pm
March 22, 2021 aerial photo shows Chinese vessels still present in the Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea, well within the Philippine exclusive economic zone and continental shelf. Armed Forces of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard said Sunday it is observing the activities of the Chinese militia and fishing vessels anchored in the West Philippine Sea. 

PCG Vice Admiral Joseph Coyme said the agency has already issued voice challenges against the Chinese vessels. However, he stressed that tensions have not escalated as the Philippines has not been provocative and the presence of the foreign ships has not affected their own operations in the area.

“That’s what’s good about having PCG and law enforcement agencies present,” Coyme told DzBB Super Radyo. “Our approach has been diplomatic. We are not yet in a situation where tensions have truly heightened.”

Tensions between the two countries continue as Beijing still encroaches Manila's waters.

Coyme said that radio challenges from their Chinese counterpart have become normal for the PCG, especially when they pass over some of the artificial islands along Subi Reef (Zamora Reef) in the West Philippine Sea. The PCG would respond by emphasizing that they are conducting their domain awareness flight and are doing their regular law enforcement routine. 

Subi Reef is among low-tide elevations, or areas that disappear during high-tide season, occupied by China. In 2016, the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled that China violated its obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea by conducting construction activities there. 

While the ruling, which Beijing does not recognize, provided that Subi Reef does not have maritime entitlement, it said China’s illegal construction activities there further aggravated its dispute with the Philippines.

RELATED: How the Hague court ruled on the Philippines’s 15 arguments

Last week, the PCG installed five additional navigation buoys along waters off Patag Island, Balagtas Reef, Kota Island, Panata Island and Juan Felipe Reef. 

“The installation of these buoys, adorned with the Philippine flag, signifies the country's sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the Exclusive Economic Zone,” Commodore Jay Tarriela, Coast Guard spokesperson on WPS issues, said in a Twitter post on Sunday. 

“This move highlights the Philippines' unwavering resolve to protect its maritime borders and resources and contribute to the safety of maritime trade.”

