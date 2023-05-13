Iloilo bettor bags P225-M lotto jackpot; winner from same province a day prior

The PCSO resumed the draws and selling of tickets for Lotto 6/42, Mega Lotto 6/45, Super Lotto 6/49, Grand Lotto 6/55, Ultra Lotto 6/58 as well as Keno and Instant Sweepstakes.

MANILA, Philippines — Another Ilonggo is set to take home a multi-million peso jackpot prize from the Megalotto 6/45 just one day after someone from Iloilo bagged the P44.07-million jackpot prize for the Lotto 6/42.

According to the Philippine Charity Sweeptstakes Office (PCSO), the P225,248,638 jackpot prize was secured after the individual bet on the following winning combination on Friday: 14-05-44-25-01-36.

"One (1) Winning Ticket was bought in Pavia, Iloilo," confirmed the PCSO on Saturday.

No one won the Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw on the same day on Friday. Just this Thursday, a bettor from Iloilo City, Iloilo won the P44,070,179.40 jackpot prize after placing his luck on the numbers 36-07-19-26-08-01.

Likewise, another lone bettor won the P1.53-million jackpot for the 6D lotto that day as well.

Yesterday's winner, however, will not take home the full jackpot prize due to the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law.

"Prizes above P10,000.000 are subject to 20% tax pursuant to TRAIN Law," explained the PCSO.

"All winnings should be claimed within one year from the date of the draw otherwise the same would be forfeited to form part of the Charity Fund."

Other surprising coincidences have occured within PCSO's lottery draw in recent time.

Around 433 bettors won the 6/55 Grand Lotto draw last October 2022, with the winners splitting the P236-million jackpot prize among each other.

A father and son from San Pablo, Laguna also shared the P11.63 million jackpot prize for the MegaLotto 6/45 just in February. — James Relativo