Marcos, Timor Leste PM may discuss Teves' rejected asylum request — Romualdez

Negros Oriental 3rd District Cong. Arnolfo Teves Jr. holds a press conference with Atty. Ferdie Topacio in Pasig City on Thursday (January 12, 2023) to plead for his family's safety after receiving reports of an alleged police raid in his residence to seize evidence on his alleged connection to e-sabong.

MANILA, Philippines — It is “very possible” that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Timor Leste Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak will talk about the denied asylum request of Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) in the latter’s country, House Speaker Martin Romualdez said.

Romualdez is currently in Indonesia, as part of the Philippine delegation to the ASEAN Summit.

When asked whether it would be possible that Teves’ denied request will be brought up during the Philippines and Timor Leste’s bilateral meeting, Romualdez told reporters there that it is “very possible, very probable.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he (Marcos) would just acknowledge and thank the Timor Leste leader for the action taken by his government because that is the right action,” said Romualdez, adding that the Philippine president is respectful of due process and protocol.

The Department of Justice earlier this week disclosed that Teves has applied for protection visa with intent of asylum in Timor Leste, but the Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday night said the foreign government has denied the suspended lawmaker’s request.

Teves was given five days to depart the country. Within this period, he may appeal the denial of his asylum request.

Romualdez said that he has mentioned this development to the Marcos, who has earlier called on Teves to return home and face the allegations linking him to the brazen assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo.

“It’s up now to [Teves] to return home or if he so decides to move to another country if he can. But if I were [Teves], I would come home because everyone knows of the allegations (against him),” the House speaker continued partly in Filipino.

The House of Representatives has already suspended Teves for 60 days, but Romualdez warned of further disciplinary action against the controversial lawmaker if he will continue to defy the return to work order.

Teves has refused to return to Manila, citing fears for his safety and scoffed at assurances from various government officials—including the president—of his protection upon arrival in Manila.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Wednesday that the National Bureau of Investigation will move for the cancellation of Teves' passport once a case has been filed against him. — with reports from Cristina Chi