^

Headlines

Marcos, Timor Leste PM may discuss Teves' rejected asylum request — Romualdez

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 11, 2023 | 12:28pm
Marcos, Timor Leste PM may discuss Teves' rejected asylum request â Romualdez
Negros Oriental 3rd District Cong. Arnolfo Teves Jr. holds a press conference with Atty. Ferdie Topacio in Pasig City on Thursday (January 12, 2023) to plead for his family's safety after receiving reports of an alleged police raid in his residence to seize evidence on his alleged connection to e-sabong.
STAR / File Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — It is “very possible” that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Timor Leste Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak will talk about the denied asylum request of Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) in the latter’s country, House Speaker Martin Romualdez said.

Romualdez is currently in Indonesia, as part of the Philippine delegation to the ASEAN Summit.

When asked whether it would be possible that Teves’ denied request will be brought up during the Philippines and Timor Leste’s bilateral meeting, Romualdez told reporters there that it is “very possible, very probable.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he (Marcos) would just acknowledge and thank the Timor Leste leader for the action taken by his government because that is the right action,” said Romualdez, adding that the Philippine president is respectful of due process and protocol.

The Department of Justice earlier this week disclosed that Teves has applied for protection visa with intent of asylum in Timor Leste, but the Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday night said the foreign government has denied the suspended lawmaker’s request.

Teves was given five days to depart the country. Within this period, he may appeal the denial of his asylum request.

Romualdez said that he has mentioned this development to the Marcos, who has earlier called on Teves to return home and face the allegations linking him to the brazen assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo.

“It’s up now to [Teves] to return home or if he so decides to move to another country if he can. But if I were [Teves], I would come home because everyone knows of the allegations (against him),” the House speaker continued partly in Filipino.

The House of Representatives has already suspended Teves for 60 days, but Romualdez warned of further disciplinary action against the controversial lawmaker if he will continue to defy the return to work order.

Teves has refused to return to Manila, citing fears for his safety and scoffed at assurances from various government officials—including the president—of his protection upon arrival in Manila.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Wednesday that the National Bureau of Investigation will move for the cancellation of Teves' passport once a case has been filed against him. — with reports from Cristina Chi

ARNOLFO TEVES JR.

BONGBONG MARCOS

MARTIN ROMUALDEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos sets Cabinet shake-up &nbsp;

Marcos sets Cabinet shake-up  

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
President Marcos has announced that there will be a reorganization of the Cabinet following the end of the one-year appointment...
Headlines
fbtw
New House bill gives former&nbsp;low-level crimes convicts a fresh start

New House bill gives former low-level crimes convicts a fresh start

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
In a bid to give persons convicted of minor offenses the chance for a fresh start, a new bill has been filed at the House...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. to push for completion of SCS code

Marcos Jr. to push for completion of SCS code

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
A binding Code of Conduct in the South China Sea is something President Marcos said he intends to push with fellow leaders...
Headlines
fbtw
Onion prices going up again

Onion prices going up again

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The retail prices of onions have increased again by at least P20 per kilo as the highest selling price reached P200 per kilo...
Headlines
fbtw
Taiwan tension an 'unavoidable' topic at ASEAN meet &mdash; Marcos
play

Taiwan tension an 'unavoidable' topic at ASEAN meet — Marcos

1 day ago
Marcos said that discussion on the matter is “inevitable” because ASEAN member-states are concerned about it...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
RLC Residences goes back to its roots, officially launches newest premium development in Cebu
Sponsored

RLC Residences goes back to its roots, officially launches newest premium development in Cebu

April 25, 2023 - 10:14am
RLC Residences unveiled Mantawi Residences at a grand launch event on April 14, 2023, at NUSTAR Resort and Casino.
Headlines
fbtw
Leechiu: Apartments for ultra-rich in Philippines coming soon

Leechiu: Apartments for ultra-rich in Philippines coming soon

April 19, 2023 - 2:29pm
That was the assessment of LPC in its briefing on Wednesday. Leechiu reckoned that there are already two to three developments...
Headlines
fbtw
Condos seen turning pricier outside Metro Manila amid rising demand

Condos seen turning pricier outside Metro Manila amid rising demand

April 19, 2023 - 10:48am
Colliers noted that condominium prices in these areas range from P185,000 to P262,000 per square meters.
Headlines
fbtw
Global Estate Resorts' profits exceed pre-pandemic level in 2022

Global Estate Resorts' profits exceed pre-pandemic level in 2022

April 14, 2023 - 7:14pm
Global-Estate Resorts Inc. (GERI) reported a double-digit profits growth last year that even surpassed pre-pandemic leve...
Headlines
fbtw
Lee Min Ho is SMDC's newest 'good guy'
Sponsored

Lee Min Ho is SMDC's newest 'good guy'

March 2, 2023 - 6:00pm
The leading developer teams up with the Korean superstar for its “Step into Luxury” campaign
Headlines
fbtw
RLC Residences launches its first premium high-rise property Le Pont Residences

RLC Residences launches its first premium high-rise property Le Pont Residences

January 26, 2023 - 9:16am
The top-notch residence is located in the 31-hectare master-planned destination estate, Bridgetowne, which connects two megacities:...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with