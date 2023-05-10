ASEAN navies ratify guidelines for safety protocols, communication line

MANILA, Philippines — The navies of Southeast Asia have formalized the creation of a communication line to avoild miscalculations and to ensure the safety of sailors by providing guidelines for assistance to distressed vessels, other emergency situations and encounters at sea.

The ANCM (ASEAN Navy Chiefs’ Meeting) Guidelines for Maritime Interaction is an entirely different document from the South China Sea Code of Conduct that diplomats from ASEAN nations and China are in the middle of negotiating.

The Philippine Navy also clarified that these are navy-to-navy guidelines and the rules “do not in any way” affect other discussions of Southeast Asian countries.

“It was formulated for everybody’s use with the intent of opening up lines of communication, improving interoperability, and addressing common concerns related to safety of vessels, safety of our sailors at sea,” Philippine Navy flag officer in command Toribio Adaci Jr. said in a press conference on Wednesday.

While a copy of the guidelines has yet to be made available to the public, Adaci said these are “very basic procedures to be observed” by the parties involved. He added that navies are already familiar with some of the guidelines provided.

The Philippine Navy also believes that it will help with managing interoperability with other ASEAN nations and can indirectly be helpful when dealing with transnational crimes or illegal activities, given the creation of proper communication line.

Navies of Southeast Asian nations are hoping to collaborate further in the coming years, with an ANCM Road Map in the works. Countries will also be participating in war games beginning next week.

ASEAN had just completed its first naval drills with India this week. Stanford’s Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation monitored on Monday a group of Chinese militia vessels in the path of the warships doing exercises but were later seen accompanying a Chinese research ship on its way to Vietnamese waters.

Adaci said the developments were not part of Wednesday’s discussions, saying: “We understand these are allegations and we have yet to see more detailed reports about the incident.”