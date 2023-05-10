House may consider new disciplinary action for Teves after suspensionÂ 

^

House may consider new disciplinary action for Teves after suspension 

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 10, 2023 | 5:54pm
House may consider new disciplinary action for Teves after suspension 
This photo shows Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental, 3rd District).
Facebook / Congressman A. Teves

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Martin Romualdez said on Wednesday that Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.’s (Negros Oriental, 3rd District) continued absence from Congress could force the hand of the ethics panel to recommend another disciplinary action against him.

“Should Cong. Arnie continue to defy the return to work order after the lapse of the 60-day period of his suspension, the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges may be constrained to reconvene and consider another possible disciplinary action against him,” Romualdez said in a statement. 

This comes after the Department of Justice (DOJ) shared that the Teves attempted to seek asylum in Timor-Leste through an application for protective visa, which the country’s government has already denied, according to the foreign affairs department. 

“We, in the House of Representatives, view with great concern reports from the DOJ and the DFA that Rep. Arnie Teves has applied for political asylum in Timor Leste,” Romualdez said.

“I discourage any attempt by our colleague, Cong. Arnie, to seek refuge in other country and abandon his sworn duty to serve as Member of the House of Representatives,” the House speaker added.

The House slapped a 60-day suspension on Teves in late March after his failure to return to the Philippines and face the ethics committee in-person despite the expiration of his travel visa for the US on March 9.

DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Teves orchestrated the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo based on the testimonies of suspects under NBI custody. The brazen assasination, which left nine others dead and more than a dozen hurt, happened while Teves was away.

Teves has refused to return to Manila, citing fears for his safety and scoffed at assurances from various government officials—including the Pesident—of his protection upon arrival in Manila.

Romualdez said: “Rather than evade investigation by Philippine law enforcement agencies, Cong. Arnie should return home immediately and face the accusation against him.”

No complaint has been filed directly naming Teves as a respondent in the killing of Degamo, although Remulla said this will be submitted very soon. But the embattled lawmaker is facing separate illegal possession of firearms and of explosives complaints, and a separate murder rap over 2019 killings.

On top of these, the justice department said in April that it will be initiating proscription proceedings that would give Teves a terrorist tag pursuant to Section 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Remulla said the department’s move to tag Teves as a terrorist could force him to return to Manila and surrender. — with reports from Kristine Joy Patag 

