DOH: COVID-19 cases up by 112 percent

Several mall goers in Mandaluyong wear their face masks on May 6, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The daily average of COVID-19 cases nationwide has surged to 1,352 per day from May 1 to 7, the Department of Health (DOH) said in its latest COVID-19 Case Bulletin.

“This is 112 percent higher than cases reported from April 24 to 30,” the DOH noted.

It is the highest recorded average daily cases in the country since the week of Nov. 7 to 13, when the average was at 1,296 infections per day.

In the May 1 case bulletin, the DOH posted an average of 637 cases daily for the period of April 24 to 30.

For the past seven days, the DOH recorded a total of 9,465 COVID-19 cases, 50 of which were severe and critical cases.

There were also nine deaths reported over the past seven days.

346 cases in ICU

As of May 7, the DOH reported that there are currently 410 severe and critical cases in the country, with 346 of them occupying ICU beds.

The number of occupied ICU beds accounts for 16.5 percent of the 2,097 total nationwide.

On the other hand, there are 3,766 COVID-19 patients that are occupying COVID-19 beds.

This is 21.2 percent of the 17,758 total COVID-19 beds allocated nationwide.